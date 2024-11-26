Russians execute five Ukrainian soldiers captured in Pokrovsk sector

Ukrainian law enforcement launched an investigation into a potential war crime involving the execution of five Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG).

The executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces have become increasingly frequent, particularly in late 2024, accordign to ISW report. Around 80% of confirmed executions of Ukrainian POWs occurred in 2024, with a total of 93 Ukrainian servicemen having been executed as of mid-October.

Reports indicate that in November 2024, Russian forces launched an assault on Ukrainian defense positions near Petrivka village. During the attack, five Ukrainian military personnel were forced to retreat and take shelter in a private residence. After being surrounded, the soldiers were captured by Russian troops.

“The Russian occupiyng troops compelled the unarmed Ukrainian defenders to exit their shelter and lie on the ground,” the investigation report states.

In a clear violation of international humanitarian law, Russian soldiers then executed the prisoners using automatic weapons.

The killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime.

The Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are conducting the pre-trial investigation.

