Russo-Ukrainian war, day 819: Ukraine holds ground in eastern Ukraine; US’ Johnson supports Ukraine striking Russia with US arms

Exclusives

“Shock and Awe”: the missing element in the West’s Ukraine strategy. For more than two years, Western governments have trickled weapons and ammunition into Ukraine and imposed financial and trade sanctions on Russia, sometimes with little coordination. The sooner they can embrace a “shock and awe” campaign reminiscent of Colin Powell’s Gulf War strategy, the better it will be for everyone.

Military

Ukraine controls Luhansk’s Bilohorivka despite Russian claims of settlement capture, regional chief says. Despite three days of Russian assaults, Ukrainian forces maintain control of Bilohorivka, contradicting Russian MoD’s claims of its capture, as the situation remains tense in the area, as per Luhansk Regional Military Administration chief.

Frontline report: Ukrainians exploit new artillery supply to thwart Russian push. Ukrainian soldiers reported intense fighting but a failed Russian assault, as drone operators released geolocated footage showing them attacking Russian infantry in forests and tree lines with drone-dropped grenades.

At last, Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast get artillery shells to halt Russians – Euractive. For months, Ukrainian army faced artillery shell shortages due to delays in US military aid, which Russia exploited by opening a new front in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine takes down 220 Russian soldiers, destroys 32 pieces of equipment on Kharkiv front over last day. Ukraine’s forces targeted 16 areas of Russian personnel concentration, a command post, an artillery system, two ammunition depots, and two enemy radar stations.

Russia targets energy infrastructure overnight in Sumy Oblast. While Sumy Oblast endured six strikes on border territories and settlements, resulting in 31 reported explosions, critical infrastructure facilities and hospitals maintained operations through generator backup.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s Sea Baby maritime drone can now carry 122mm rockets to attack ground targets. Ukraine deploys Sea Baby maritime drones, equipped with six 122mm unguided rockets from BM-21 Grad systems, to hit Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea.

Ukraine tests “Solomandra” land drone for mine clearance operations. Ukraine has trialed the “Solomandra” robotic platform, an unmanned ground vehicle intended to clear anti-personnel mines, facilitating demining operations while minimizing risks to personnel.

International

Germany ready to use revenues from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid, ministry sources told Reuters. Reuters says its German Finance Ministry sources state that Germany is prepared to use the revenues from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine’s war efforts.

Poland undecided on engaging air defenses against Russian missiles in Ukraine airspace. Poland is considering the potential use of its air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles near its borders, focusing on technical and legal perspectives. No decisions have been made yet.

Neutral nations enjoying NATO protection should join alliance, UK defense chief says. Britain’s defense chief Grant Shapps called for neutral nations benefiting from NATO’s protection to join the alliance, citing Russia’s threat to European security.

UK Defense Minister Shapps: China is working to provide lethal weapons to Russia. The UK has accused China of working to provide lethal weapons to Russia for use in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Sweden plans $7 bn in military support for Ukraine over three years. Sweden announces $7 bn military aid package for Ukraine over next 3 years. The government also noted that this program could burden public finances for several years, “even after 2026.”

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian morning attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures seven people. Over the past day, Russian occupying forces tried 22 times in total to force Ukrainian units out of their positions in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors.

Russia uses Crimean camp where children are taught to hate West as shield from Ukrainian strikes. Russian authorities plan to install an electronic warfare system at the “Artek” children’s camp in Russian-occupied Crimea, potentially using the thousands of children indoctrinated with anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda there as human shields against Ukrainian strikes targeting the illegal military infrastructure on the peninsula.

Russians in Kharkiv Oblast shot two Ukrainian civilians who attempted to flee Vovchansk. A 70-year-old man and his wife were attempting to evacuate Vovchansk when Russian forces opened fire against them.

Russian forces not allow to evacuate about 100 people left in Vovchansk. Russian soldiers are not allowing Ukrainians to evacuate and threatening to shoot them, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine ramps up efforts to find 52,000 missing citizens, including 3,700 children, since 2022. Recent research reveals a staggering number of 52,673 Ukrainians have gone missing since February 2022, highlighting the devastating human cost of the conflict.

Political and legal developments

US House Speaker Johnson voices support for Ukraine striking Russia with US arms. US House Speaker Johnson endorses letting Ukraine use US arms inside Russia, stating they should prosecute war as they see fit.

Pressure mounts on US over restriction for Ukraine to hit Russia with US weapons. Facing a Russian cross-border offensive with attacks originating in Russia, Ukraine urges US to lift restrictions and allow targeting of Russian forces inside Russia with American arms.

Congressmen urge Biden to authorize Ukraine’s attacks on Russian strategic targets. In a bipartisan letter, US congressmen urged the Pentagon to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American weapons against Russian targets.

New developments

Kharkiv receives US transformers amid energy crisis, says ambassador. As Kharkiv’s energy network reels from Russian missile damage, US transformers arrive to help restore power.

ISW: Russia rattles nuclear weapons to sway Western policy. The Kremlin is timing its nuclear saber-rattling to coincide with major policy discussions in the West, in a bid to influence Western decision-makers, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian losses

As of 22 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 496370 (+1300)

Tanks: 7611 (+6)

APV: 14721 (+22)

Artillery systems: 12820 (+41)

MLRS: 1077

Anti-aircraft systems: 812 (+1)

Aircraft: 354

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 10346 (+56)

Cruise missiles : 2208 (+1)

Warships/boats: 27

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 17442 (+59)

