Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US House Speaker Johnson voices support for Ukraine striking Russia with US arms

US House Speaker Johnson endorses letting Ukraine use US arms inside Russia, stating they should prosecute war as they see fit.
byYuri Zoria
22/05/2024
2 minute read
us house speaker johnson voices support ukraine striking russia arms mike washington 22 may 2024
US House Speaker Mike Johnson. Washington, 22 May 2024. Screenshot: X/
US House Speaker Johnson voices support for Ukraine striking Russia with US arms

US House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Ukraine should be allowed to wage the war “in the way they see fit” when asked whether he supports the call to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russian territory.

His comments come after some lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee released a statement on 21 May calling for the administration to permit Ukraine to use American weaponry on military targets in Russia. Currently, there are restrictions on Ukraine using US-supplied arms to hit Russian soil.

When asked by a congressional correspondent for the Voice of America if he supports the statement, Mike Johnson replied:

I think we need to allow Ukraine to prosecute the war in the way they see fit. They need to be able to fight back, and I think us trying to micromanage the effort there it’s not a good policy for us,” the speaker said.

On 15 May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but Ukraine should decide for itself. However, two days later, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed that Washington’s position on prohibiting the use of American weapons for strikes on Russia had not changed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes there should be no such restrictions and they exist only because Western allies fear nuclear escalation and wish to maintain trade and diplomatic relations with Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts