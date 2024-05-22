US House Speaker Johnson voices support for Ukraine striking Russia with US arms

US House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that Ukraine should be allowed to wage the war “in the way they see fit” when asked whether he supports the call to allow Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russian territory.

His comments come after some lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee released a statement on 21 May calling for the administration to permit Ukraine to use American weaponry on military targets in Russia. Currently, there are restrictions on Ukraine using US-supplied arms to hit Russian soil.

When asked by a congressional correspondent for the Voice of America if he supports the statement, Mike Johnson replied:

“I think we need to allow Ukraine to prosecute the war in the way they see fit. They need to be able to fight back, and I think us trying to micromanage the effort there it’s not a good policy for us,” the speaker said.

On 15 May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US does not encourage strikes on Russian territory, but Ukraine should decide for itself. However, two days later, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed that Washington’s position on prohibiting the use of American weapons for strikes on Russia had not changed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes there should be no such restrictions and they exist only because Western allies fear nuclear escalation and wish to maintain trade and diplomatic relations with Russia.

