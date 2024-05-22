Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Sweden plans $7 bn in military support for Ukraine over three years

Sweden announces $7 bn military aid package for Ukraine over next 3 years. The government also noted that this program could burden public finances for several years, “even after 2026.”
byMaria Tril
22/05/2024
2 minute read
Sweden
The national flag of Sweden. Source: UkrInform
Sweden plans $7 bn in military support for Ukraine over three years

The Swedish government plans to provide additional military support for Ukraine totaling 75 billion Swedish kronor ($ 7.01 bn) over three years.

The Swedish government states that the framework program for military support to Ukraine for 2024-2026 was agreed “to strengthen Swedish support for Ukraine.”

“Sweden will increase its support, and the framework amounts to 75 billion Swedish kronor for military support in 2024-2026, 25 billion Swedish kronor per year,” the country’s government reported.

With this proposal, Sweden’s total military and civilian support for Ukraine will exceed 100 billion Swedish kronor ($ 9,3 mn)

According to the statement, military aid to Ukraine would consist of free transfers of defense equipment, financial contributions, and financial support for procuring defense equipment. The government also noted that this program could burden public finances for several years, “even after 2026.”

“After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Europe is the most serious since World War II. This means that rearmament within the country must continue simultaneously with support for Ukraine,” it stated.

According to the Swedish government, the cooperation parties agree that support for Ukraine is provided in a way that does not undermine the build-up of Sweden’s defense capability and does not harm other necessary reforms.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said that after Sweden joins NATO, it will take up to two years to achieve the desired capacity to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and strengthen its own armed forces.

The Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, Micael Bydén, said on 22 May that Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin’s leader, wants to gain control over the Swedish island of Gotland.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts