Sweden plans $7 bn in military support for Ukraine over three years

The Swedish government plans to provide additional military support for Ukraine totaling 75 billion Swedish kronor ($ 7.01 bn) over three years.

The Swedish government states that the framework program for military support to Ukraine for 2024-2026 was agreed “to strengthen Swedish support for Ukraine.”

“Sweden will increase its support, and the framework amounts to 75 billion Swedish kronor for military support in 2024-2026, 25 billion Swedish kronor per year,” the country’s government reported.

With this proposal, Sweden’s total military and civilian support for Ukraine will exceed 100 billion Swedish kronor ($ 9,3 mn)

According to the statement, military aid to Ukraine would consist of free transfers of defense equipment, financial contributions, and financial support for procuring defense equipment. The government also noted that this program could burden public finances for several years, “even after 2026.”

“After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Europe is the most serious since World War II. This means that rearmament within the country must continue simultaneously with support for Ukraine,” it stated.

According to the Swedish government, the cooperation parties agree that support for Ukraine is provided in a way that does not undermine the build-up of Sweden’s defense capability and does not harm other necessary reforms.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson said that after Sweden joins NATO, it will take up to two years to achieve the desired capacity to provide Ukraine with more ammunition and strengthen its own armed forces.

The Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, Micael Bydén, said on 22 May that Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin’s leader, wants to gain control over the Swedish island of Gotland.

