Russo-Ukrainian war, day 594. Russia leans on Iran, North Korea to keep war going, plans HAMAS false flag

Military

General Staff: Russian forces counterattack on southern and eastern fronts. Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled dozens of Russian attacks in several sectors along the frontline.

Frontline report: Ukrainians obliterate Russia’s flank mechanized counterattack near Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne. In the Tokmak direction near Zaporizhzhia’s Novoprokopivka, Ukrainian forces successfully fend off a critical Russian flank advance, gaining more ground and reducing the viability of similar Russian attacks in the future.

ISW: Russians remine Zaporizhzhia Oblast to disrupt Ukrainian counteroffensives. Russian milbloggers claimed to have disrupted the movement of heavy Ukrainian cargo and equipment in these areas in recent days.

General Staff: Ukraine Forces push forward on two fronts, thwart Russian assaults elsewhere. Ukrainian forces engaged in 33 combat encounters with Russian troops, which encompassed Russian airstrikes and rocket attacks targeting both military positions and civilian areas.

Ukrainian troops advance toward key Russian stronghold on southern front, General Tarnavskyy says. The Ukrainian Army pushes Russian troops out of the western outskirts of Verbove.

Russian troops carried out 32 missile and 387 air strikes on Ukraine over the last week – General Staff. Over the last week, 307 combat engagements occurred between the Ukrainian Army and Russian occupation troops, Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs.

As of 09 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 282630 (+350) Tanks: 4823 (+2) APV: 9126 (+3) Artillery systems: 6706 (+1) MLRS: 808 Anti-aircraft systems: 543 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 UAV: 5190 Cruise missiles : 1530 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9113 (+2)



Intelligence and technology

UK intel: Iran’s drone tech powers Russia’s warfare in Ukraine as Russo-Iranian ties deepen. As Russia faces global isolation post-Ukraine invasion, it turns to Iran for military and economic support. Iranian drones emerge as a strategic component in Russia’s long-range strikes into Ukraine, as per British intelligence.

Ukraine’s Intel: Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of selling Western weapons to Hamas. Russia intends to launch a disinformation campaign to stop Western military aid to Ukraine.

International

WSJ: Some US senators say yearlong Ukraine aid package best way to overcome Congress upheaval￼￼. Amidst US House upheaval, some senators from both parties push for a yearlong Ukraine aid package, eclipsing President Biden’s $24 billion request with a proposed package valued between $50 and $100 billion.

VoA: Rail traffic increase on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia. New satellite imagery captured on October 5, 2023, and analyzed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies indicates the flow of rail traffic between North Korea and Russia, Voice of America reports.

Danish PM: “None of us can claim war fatigue while Ukraine continues its tireless fight”. At the NATO assembly, the Danish PM encouraged continued support for Ukraine, warning against “war fatigue” and emphasizing Ukraine’s efforts backed by NATO weaponry.

Finland announces a multi-million aid package for Ukraine and Moldova. Finland allocated 92 million euros to alleviate the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Parliamentary Assembly says Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance is best way to deter future Russian aggression. NATO has denounced “in the strongest terms” Russia’s “unprovoked and brutal” war on Ukraine, a new resolution “Delivering on the Vilnius Summit Decisions: Accelerating NATO’s Adaptation, Supporting Ukraine” adopted at an annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen, says.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian war kills 506 Ukrainian children, prosecutors say. Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 506 children and injured 1133, Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s General Office has informed.

Russian fire attacks kill one civilian in Kherson Oblast, injure 18, including two children. Kherson Oblast authorities say Russia conducted 53 attacks on the region on 8 October, firing 288 shells in one day, killing one civilian and injuring almost a score more.

Russia shells Kherson Oblast, 11-year-old girl injured. Within the last 24 hours, 16 people, including a 9-month-old infant, sustained injuries in the Kherson Oblast due to shelling by Russian forces on 8 October 2023.

Ukraine returns nine kids from Russian-occupied territories. The exact number of Ukrainian children deported to Russia is currently unknown.

Political and legal developments

Kadyrov: We are ready to deploy troops to Gaza. The Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya expressed his support for Palestine and said he is ready to go on a peacekeeping mission.

Foreign Ministry: HAMAS injured Ukrainian child in Israel, possibly killed three Ukrainians near and in Gaza Strip. The 7 October HAMAS attack injured a Ukrainian child in Sderot, Israel. Additionally, diplomats found five missing Ukrainians. Yet, there are concerns about three Ukrainians’ potential fatalities in/near Gaza, as per Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Zelenskyy: Heavily armed and trained terrorists threaten beyond Israel. The Ukrainian President believes that the level of training among Hamas militants and the scale of their attacks on Israel vividly demonstrate that no country is immune to terrorism.

New developments

Estonian volunteer killed by a Russian drone in Ukraine. Tanel Kriggul, a soldier of the International Legion of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, was killed in action in the Donetsk Oblast.

Gen. Milley: If Putin’s allowed to win, it would be a very dangerous situation. US General Milley says if the US stops supporting Ukraine and Russia wins, US defense costs would surge and US potential involvement in a major war would loom.

Russian literature reinforces its imperialistic policy, Ukrainian writer Zabuzhko says. Oksana Zabuzhko, a famous Ukrainian writer and one of the most translated to foreign languages, spoke about the illusion of Russian culture as allegedly unrelated to politics during the Lviv Book Forum, one of Ukraine’s most popular annual literature events in the city of Lviv.

Former UK army chief: It’s “perfectly reasonable” for Ukraine to strike inside Russia. Former UK Army leader Richard Dannatt suggests that the West’s delay in aiding Ukraine gave Russia time to prepare defense lines, and strongly supports Ukraine’s right for deeper counterstrikes inside Russia.

Read our earlier daily review here