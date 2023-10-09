Russo-Ukrainian war, day 592: Ukrainian women among victims of Hamas attack on Israel; Russian shelling Injures 11-Year-Old Girl in Kherson Oblast

Military

General Staff: Ukraine Forces push forward on two fronts, thwart Russian assaults elsewhere. On 8 October 2023, Ukrainian forces engaged in 33 combat encounters with Russian troops, which encompassed Russian airstrikes and rocket attacks targeting both military positions and civilian areas.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s missile hits Crimea’s Dzhankoi, army conducts minor advances in the south. On 7 October 2023, Ukrainian forces struck Crimea with a missile and drone strike, hitting railway hub Dzhankoi. Armed forces continued tactical advance towards Kopani in the Tokmak direction.

As of 08 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Denmark purchases facility to restart domestic ammunition production. Denmark bought the same facility which it had sold in 2008 to restart ammunition production there.

Russia ramps up production of Shahed drones, Ukraine says. Last winter, Russia launched about 1,000 such drones, while only in September 2023, it launched 500, trying to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense and targeting mostly infrastructure.

Ukraine adds 1.7 gigawatts of power generation in a massive repair campaign ahead of winter as Russia continues attacks. Ukraine is undertaking its largest-ever effort to repair and reinforce its energy infrastructure before winter, as Russia persists in missile and drone attacks on power plants and grid networks.

International

Polish President: Hamas attack on Israel diverts global focus from Ukraine. On 8 October, President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, appeared on a Sunday broadcast on Polsat News, where he discussed various international topics, including the situation in the Middle East and the attacks by Palestinian militants on Israel.

Zelenskyy and Netanyahu discuss Hamas attack on Israel. Israel’s PM provided an update on the situation and the efforts of the Israeli armed forces and law enforcement in responding to the attack.

Kremlin exploits Hamas attack on Israel in information operation to drive down assistance for Ukraine — ISW. In its campaign, the Kremlin is blaming the West for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East in favor of supporting Ukraine. It portrays attention to the Middle East or, alternatively, Ukraine as a zero-sum comparison, claiming the international community will cease to pay attention to Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia shells Kherson Oblast, 11-year-old girl injured. Within the last 24 hours, 16 people, including a 9-month-old infant, sustained injuries in the Kherson Oblast due to shelling by Russian forces on 8 October 2023.

Israel-Gaza conflict: Two Ukrainian women among victims of Hamas attack. Israel is reeling from a large-scale assault from Gaza, with the death toll surpassing 600, prompting the nation to declare war.

15 injured, including children, as Russia fires rockets at residential areas on 8 October. 15 people were wounded and dozens of buildings hit after Russian shelling of frontline cities, including Kherson, on 8 October 2023.

Political and Legal Developments

Report: Switzerland hosts 80 of Russia’s 400 spies across Europe. According to a Swiss intelligence report, Switzerland’s neutral stance on the Ukraine war turned it into a hub for Russian spies in Europe.

Zelenskyy: Heavily armed and trained terrorists threaten beyond Israel. The Ukrainian President believes that the level of training among Hamas militants and the scale of their attacks on Israel vividly demonstrate that no country is immune to terrorism.

Washington Post tells story of “friendly and complicated” relations between US’ and Ukraine’s top army commanders. Current Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and former Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff told about the tumultous forging of their personal bond as they jointly dealt with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

New Developments

