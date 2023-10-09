General Staff: Ukraine Forces push forward on two fronts, thwart Russian assaults elsewhere

Ukrainian forces persist in their offensive on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, causing casualties and equipment losses among Russian forces while maintaining pressure along the entire frontline, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 8 October 2023.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted three airstrikes on Russian troop concentrations, weaponry, and military equipment throughout the day. Ukrainian forces also targeted three Russian artillery systems and two ammunition depots.

At the same time, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The Ukrainian military reported intense fighting, with 33 combat engagements against Russian forces. Russia launched 26 attacks, including six air strikes and 20 MLRS rocket strikes, targeting both military positions and civilian areas. Officials said Russian shelling killed and wounded Ukrainian civilians.

Volyn and Polissya Axes: No notable changes, no signs of an offensive group formation. Belarusian armed forces units continue their missions along the Ukraine border.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna Axes: The enemy maintains a military presence in areas bordering Russia. They continue shelling Ukraine and intensify minefield placement along Ukraine’s state border. A Russian airstrike occurred near Hrabovs’ke in Sumy Oblast. Artillery and mortar fire targeted approximately 10 Ukrainian towns and villages.

Kupiansk Axis: Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The enemy shelled up to 15 villages with artillery and mortars.

Lyman Axis: Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians shelled over ten villages using artillery and mortars, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Bakhmut Axis: Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. The Russians targeted over 15 villages in Donetsk Oblast with artillery and mortar fire.

Avdiivka Axis: Ukrainian forces repelled all enemy attacks near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar fire targeted over ten villages, including Keramik, Avdiivka, and Opytne.

Maryinka Axis: Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. A Russian airstrike occurred near Kostyantynivka. The enemy also shelled up to 10 towns and villages with artillery fire.

Shakhtarsk Axis: Russian artillery and mortar fire targeted up to 10 towns and villages, including Vodyane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Axis: the Russians conducted airstrikes near Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 25 towns and villages there faced Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson Axis: Russian occupiers conducted an airstrike near Beryslav and targeted Kherson and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast with artillery and mortars.

Read more: