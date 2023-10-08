Zelenskyy and Netanyahu discuss Hamas attack on Israel

In an urgent phone call, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the ramifications of the Palestinian militants’ attack on Israel for the security situation within the region and beyond.

“We stand in solidarity with Israel as it suffers from this brazen large-scale attack and extend our sympathies for the many lives lost. Close cooperation between Israeli police and Ukrainian diplomats on security and protection of Ukrainian citizens in Israel is paramount at this time,” stated Zelenskyy.

Previously, Zelenskyy conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and stated that Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable.

In the early hours of October 7th, Palestinian militants from Gaza launched an unexpected assault on Israel. Concealed by a barrage of rockets, hundreds of Hamas gunmen reportedly inflicted over 600 casualties, including two Ukrainians, and left more than 2,000 people injured. Additionally, they took 100 individuals hostage.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that over 3,000 rockets were fired at cities and towns across Israel during the day.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

The Israeli military reported over 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and dozens arrested. The IDF targeted 426 Hamas sites, including the intelligence department head’s compound. Gaza’s health ministry confirmed 313 casualties, including 20 children, and nearly 1,990 injuries.

Israel has formally declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

The US, the EU, Ukraine, and other countries have condemned the attacks against Israel.

