Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian troops advance toward key Russian stronghold on southern front, General Tarnavskyy says

The Ukrainian Army pushes Russian troops out of the western outskirts of Verbove.
bySerge Havrylets
09/10/2023
1 minute read
Bradley
The Ukrainian Army continues to advance on the southern front. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved “partial success” west of the Russian-occupied village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyy, reported on 9 October.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched eight air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions on the southern front 455 times. Apart from that, there were 18 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders on the southern front within the last 24 hours, General Tarnavskyy reported.

“Total enemy losses in the Tavria operational sector [the southern front – ed.] amounted to 147 people within 24 hours. Six units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including two tanks, three armored personnel carriers, and one artillery system. Also, three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed,” General Tarnavskyy reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to advance east and south of Robotyne towards the Russian strongholds in Verbove and Novoprokopivka. Russian troops try to counterattack in this area to regain lost ground.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts