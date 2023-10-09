Ukrainian troops advance toward key Russian stronghold on southern front, General Tarnavskyy says

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved “partial success” west of the Russian-occupied village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyy, reported on 9 October.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched eight air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions on the southern front 455 times. Apart from that, there were 18 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders on the southern front within the last 24 hours, General Tarnavskyy reported.

“Total enemy losses in the Tavria operational sector [the southern front – ed.] amounted to 147 people within 24 hours. Six units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including two tanks, three armored personnel carriers, and one artillery system. Also, three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed,” General Tarnavskyy reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to advance east and south of Robotyne towards the Russian strongholds in Verbove and Novoprokopivka. Russian troops try to counterattack in this area to regain lost ground.

