Russo-Ukrainian war, day 905: Ukraine destroys key bridge in Kursk Oblast, while US still forbids long-range strikes with Western weapons deep inside Russia

The EU should help Ukrainian refugees return home. Rather than spend on social support for Ukrainian refugees, EU countries should be investing in creating workplaces for them back home

Ukrainian scientists race to document soil fungi amid ongoing war. Ukrainian researchers are conducting a nationwide soil sampling project to study fungal diversity. The study contributes to a global database, fills knowledge gaps about Ukraine’s fungi, and may help assess the war’s environmental impact. 34 contributors collected 225 samples from 21 regions.

Military

Ukrainian forces destroy one of three key bridges in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, complicate evacuation and logistics. Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a key bridge over the Seim River in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, isolating more than 28 settlements. Russian Telegram channels claim HIMARS rockets struck the bridge in Glushkovo district, leaving water evacuation as the only option for residents.

NATO Commander: Russia’s response to Kursk incursion “slow and scattered”. General Christopher Cavoli explained that Russia’s sluggish reaction to Ukraine’s Kursk operation stems partly from uncertainty over “who is in charge” of the response within Russia, while the Ministry of Defense oversees military actions in Ukraine.

The Independent: Ukraine captures around 2,000 Russian POWs in Kursk, Ukrainian colonel says. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that a key objective of the recent Kursk offensive is to increase Ukraine’s “exchange fund” of Russian prisoners of war. An unnamed Ukrainian colonel told the Independent that the number could be as high as 2,000 POWs.

CNN: Russia diverts several thousand troops from Ukraine to counter Kursk offensive. US officials report that Russia shifted several thousand troops from occupied Ukrainian territories to the Kursk Oblast, following a surprise Ukrainian incursion, but Russia primarily deploys untrained conscripts there rather than moving its more experienced units from Ukraine.

DeepState: Ukrainian forces captured the village of Vnezapnoye in Kursk Oblast. DeepState project analysts report that Ukrainian forces now control a village within Russian territory, while also noting Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast.

ISW: Russian military prioritizing Donetsk advances over Kursk defense. US officials claim Russia has redeployed brigade-sized elements to Kursk Oblast, but sources suggest larger, better-trained units remain in Ukraine, reports CNN.

Frontline report: Russia constructs fortifications 50 km from border as Ukraine’s incursion in Kursk Oblast deepens. The 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade and 82nd Airborne Brigade are coordinating efforts to encircle the Russian settlement of Korenevo.

Russian-controlled authorities claim drone attack in Sevastopol and Kerch at night. The illegal Kerch Bridge, a key link between occupied Crimea and mainland Russia, was closed for four hours during the night as explosions were reported in multiple Crimean locations.

Russia launches 8 air targets from Kursk Oblast: Ukraine downs five drones. The Ukrainian Air Force reports successfully intercepting all five drones in a Russian attack that also included ballistic missiles.

As of 16 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 596950 (+1330)

Tanks: 8496 (+12)

APV: 16461 (+35)

Artillery systems: 16927 (+59)

MLRS: 1159 (+5)

Anti-aircraft systems: 922

Aircraft: 367

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 13659 (+61)

Cruise missiles : 2429 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22848 (+73)

Intelligence and technology

US maintains restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes inside Russia amid Kursk operation. Despite Ukraine’s success in recent surprise Kursk operation, the US continues to forbid Ukraine’s long-range strikes with Western-supplied weapons deep inside Russia, fearing Russia’s escalation and retaliation. “Just because Russia hasn’t responded to something doesn’t mean that they can’t or won’t in the future,” said Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Biden administration considers sending long-range missiles JASSM to Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force could receive a significant boost as the US considers supplying Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, capable of striking targets over 200 miles away.

Canada allows Ukraine to use its weapons in Russia. The Canadian Ministry of National Defense permitted Ukraine to deploy Canadian-made military equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, within Russian borders.

International

Sweden considers sending military advisers to Ukraine. Starting in fall 2024, Sweden may deploy personnel to Ukraine to support defense procurement, maintain donated equipment, and gather insights into its battlefield performance.

“War returns home,” says Latvian defense minister about Kursk incursion. While acknowledging Ukraine’s seizure of over a thousand square kilometers of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds cautioned against underestimating Russia’s capacity for prolonged war, citing its disregard for human life and readiness to mobilize all resources.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russians show severed head of alleged Ukrainian soldier in video, Ukraine appeals to UN and Red Cross. Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, argued that “Russians use these videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians.” He urgently contacted the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to recognize this incident as a war crime.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian military recruitment officials arrested in one million-dollar bribery scheme . Ukrainian authorities arrested three individuals, including two military recruitment officials, in connection with a scheme that allowed conscription-eligible men to avoid military service for $37,000 per person. They gained over $1.2 million in cash with this corruption scheme.

Ukraine to grant citizenship to foreign fighters and their families, Zelenskyy says. President Zelenskyy announces plans to offer Ukrainian citizenship to foreign volunteers serving in the Defense Forces and their families as acknowledgment of their contributions to defending Ukraine’s independence

