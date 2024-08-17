Russians show severed head of alleged Ukrainian soldier in video, Ukraine appeals to UN and Red Cross

Eng
Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, argued that “Russians use these videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians.” He urgently contacted the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to recognize this incident as a war crime.
17/08/2024
Screenshot from a video of Russians showing a severed head of an alleged Ukrainian soldier
Screenshot from a video of Russians showing a severed head of an alleged Ukrainian soldier Source: Russian Telegram channels
Russian soldiers shared a video, exhibiting what appears to be the severed head of a Ukrainian serviceman.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating 27 cases involving the execution of 54 Ukrainian Prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian forces since 2022. These incidents, which include instances of torture and inhumane treatment, are being treated as war crimes.

Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reportedly reached out to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, citing this incident as another violation of international humanitarian law by Russian forces. 

 “Russians use these videos to intimidate and demoralize Ukrainians. However, this only strengthens us in our desire to bring everyone who commits such inhuman atrocities to inevitable responsibility,” Lubinets wrote. 

The crime scene is the Kolotylivka checkpoint, Sumy Oblast, which border Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.  Around 12 August, Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully attempted to break through the enemy, according to Deep State.

The 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet claimed responsibility for the act. 

Other Russian executions of Ukrainian POWs

This development follows a recent incident where photos circulated online allegedly showing a Ukrainian prisoner of war with severed limbs and head. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation into the matter. 

In May, Russian soldiers executed four unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukrainian intelligence identified Russian officers responsible for the execution and linked them to the 58th Combined Arms Army of Russia.

In April, Russian forces executed three unarmed Ukrainian POWs, captured on video, which has sparked outrage and condemnation from Ukraine and international observers. Ukrainian authorities have identified the soldiers and are calling for accountability for these war crimes.

