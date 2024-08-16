“War returns home,” says Latvian defense minister about Kursk incursion

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds in an interview with Voice of America commented on Ukraine’s Kursk incursion, saying that “the war, to some extent, returned home.”

Ukrainian launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, leading to Ukraine’s seizure of around 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russian territory in just ten days and forcing thousands of Russians to evacuate.

“Putin and Russia started this war,” Sprūds emphasized.

He characterized the Ukrainian military’s operations in Kursk Oblast as a legitimate act of self-defense, according to Voice of America.

The Latvian minister’s stance is clear: Ukraine has the right to defend its territory and people, even if that means conducting military operations within Russian borders.

Sprūds pointed out that Ukraine currently controls over a thousand square kilometers of Russian territory. He views this as a reminder to Russia of what he terms an “element of self-destruction” inherent in its actions.

“The war returned there, where it began,” he claimed.

The minister interpreted these events as a crucial signal that Russia cannot emerge victorious from this war.

“Sooner or later, of course with the support of allies, Ukraine will win this war,” Sprūds said.

However, Sprūds also cautioned against underestimating Russia, despite its apparent vulnerabilities. He highlighted Russia’s disregard for human life and its readiness to mobilize all resources for war as factors that should not be overlooked.

Other reactions to Kursk incursion

Earlier, officials from other two Baltic states also commented on the Kursk incursion.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas praised Ukraine’s operation as a significant morale booster and a strategic advantage for future negotiations.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described it as a legitimate act of self-defense against ongoing Russian aggression. He emphasized that Ukraine’s actions were in response to continuous attacks and violations of its sovereignty by Russia.

Crimean Tatar leader Refat Chubarov characterized Kursk operation as a rehearsal for the liberation of Crimea. He emphasized that the operation demonstrated Ukraine’s growing military capabilities and determination to reclaim occupied territories.

NATO General Christopher Cavoli described Russia’s response to Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk Oblast as “slow and scattered.” He attributed this to confusion within Russia over who was responsible for the response, with unclear authority between domestic security forces and the Ministry of Defense.

