Day 904: 15 August

On 15 August, there are a lot of updates from the Kursk direction. The Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory is advancing steadily along four distinct accesses with daily confirmations of new territorial gains by Ukrainian forces.

Two days ago Ukrainian Commander-in-chief Alexander Syrskyi announced that Ukrainian forces had established control over approximately 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory within Kursk Oblast, including up to 74 settlements. However, recent reports suggest that this controlled area has expanded significantly.

The Ukrainian incursion meticulously planned along distinct vectors has been executed by some of the most elite and battle-hardened brigades in the Ukrainian Army.

Following the military strategy of striking with their best weapon at the enemy’s weakest point in the eastern and Northwestern directions, Ukrainian forces are focused on encircling the settlement of Korenevo. The 103d Territorial Defense Brigade is advancing from the south, particularly in the Snagost area, aiming to secure a connection via the highway.

Simultaneously, the 82nd Airborne Brigade is making frontal and northern advances towards Korenevo. Coordinated sabotage and reconnaissance units are also actively operating behind Korenevo’s lines. Recent Russian reports confirm Ukrainian advances in Snagost, while Ukrainian military analyst Kostiantyn Mashovets noted progress up to the settlement.

Geolocated footage published three days ago supports these claims showing Ukrainian forces operating southeast of Korenevo. In the northern sector, Ukrainian forces led by the 80th Airborne Brigade are advancing toward Lgov along the Sudzalgov road.

The extent of their probing rates and locations where they have established permanent control remains unclear. However, several small settlements in this zone still contain isolated Russian troops who may be encircled and awaiting surrender. It’s important to note that the Kursk nuclear power plant, one of the three largest in the Russian Federation, is near Lgov.

While military analysts generally dismiss the idea that the plant is a direct objective for Ukrainian forces holding positions within long-range artillery range could still pose a significant threat. This strategic positioning could be a valuable leverage point in negotiations even without capturing the facility.

In the Northwestern sector, the 22nd Brigade is pushing along the R200 road from Sudzha towards the city of Kursk, with reported clashes near Martinovka. Reports indicate that Russian forces have constructed fortification lines 50 km from the border parallel to the E38 Road. This defensive move suggests uncertainty on the Russian side regarding when or where they might be able to stabilize the situation, implying that Ukrainian control territory could still expand significantly.

In the Eastern sector, Ukrainian forces led by the 92nd Mechanized Brigade are executing a pincer movement on both sides of the Cell River, targeting the area around the Belitsa and their settlements.

Their primary objective is to secure control of two key Bridges that serve as the main river crossings in the region. These bridges are crucial for facilitating any larger troop movements, especially those involving mechanized forces. In several of these Russian localities, Ukrainian forces appear to be employing the same tactic used near the border crossings and circling settlements to force Russian troops to surrender. The element of surprise combined with inadequate defensive preparations and the inexperience of many Russian soldiers caught in the initial stages has significantly contributed to these surrenders.

Moreover, the clear disconnection of these troops from Russian support in the north has further weakened their resolve. This is evident from the numerous videos that have surfaced in recent days showing Russian forces laying down their arms. Just a few days ago, the number of prisoners of war was estimated at around 1000. However, recent analysis suggests that this figure may now be approaching 2,000. This development delivers a significant blow to the image of Russian forces and provides Ukraine with a valuable asset for future prisoner exchanges.

Ukrainian forces have also carried out strikes on a Russian military Airfield in Lipetsk Oblast. according to the Ukrainian general staff, the strikes targeted warehouses storing light bombs and other critical facilities at the Lipetsk military airfield near Lipetsk city. Recent satellite imagery confirms that several ammunition warehouses at the airfield were destroyed in the attack. This strike is part of a broader campaign against Russian airfields aimed at disrupting aviation operations that could target Ukrainian troop concentrations, mechanized units, engineering equipment, and newly established fortifications in the Kursk incursion and goes on top of the Russian helicopter losses incurred in combat in this region.

Overall, the positive momentum of this Ukrainian incursion continues to build. Analysts are divided in their interpretations but generally agree on two main objectives behind the operation.

Firstly, by establishing a foothold in Russian territory, Ukrainian forces compelled Russia to redeploy significant resources to counter the incursion, thereby weakening Russian offensives elsewhere. Some Russian analysts have warned of potential additional Ukrainian rids in the coming days, suggesting that this strategy may be aimed at diverting Russian personnel and material from ongoing operations in the Northern Kharkiv Oblast and other critical Frontline areas.

Secondly, on a strategic level, Ukrainian officials have indicated that controlling and entrenching a substantial portion of the Kursk Oblast would strengthen Ukraine’s bargaining position in any future negotiations. This incursion could allow Ukraine to liberate its southeastern territories diplomatically if an exchange of territories becomes a viable option.

