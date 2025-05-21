Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1181: Trump halted additional Russia sanctions after two-hour call with Putin

Exclusive

Russia called this British bomb expert a ‘terrorist.’ He defused 6,000 mines in Ukraine until one killed him. While the Kremlin branded Chris Garrett a “terrorist,” a British bomb expert devoted his life to disarming the world’s largest minefield — and saved thousands of Ukrainian lives before the Russian war claimed his own.

Romanian voters reject “make Romania great again” as pro-Western candidate wins. The win of Nicușor Dan, who defeated pro-Russian nationalist George Simion, means continued support and aid for Ukraine that was threatened by his opponent.

Military

Ukraine unleashes assault bikers to counter Russian “banzai” tactics during summer offensive. Facing Russia’s deadly new doctrine of high-speed assaults, Kyiv trains its troops to strike and vanish.

Frontline report: This Iranian thought he was fighting for Russia – they sent him limping toward Ukrainian guns. Running low on soldiers, Russia turns to foreign bodies. Iranians go first.

ISW: Ukrainian forces near Borova and Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces made confirmed advances near Borova and Toretsk while Russia continues to accumulate forces in Kursk Oblast and conduct small infantry attacks along the border, according to the ISW.

As of 20 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 975800 (+1030)

Tanks: 10834 (+1)

APV: 22567 (+5)

Artillery systems: 28067 (+58)

MLRS: 1388 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1167

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 336

UAV: 36621 (+118)

Cruise missiles: 3197

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 49093 (+105)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine has held on “crap and sticks” defense tech solutions for three years—now it needs leap on new level, say experts. Military innovators sound the alarm: Russia’s billion-dollar tech machine is overwhelming Ukraine’s improvised defenses.

Ukraine’s not just fighting with NATO weapons—it’s building them now. With KNDS Belgium, Kyiv plans to produce the NATO-compatible ammunition.

Missiles can’t stop them all: Russia’s fake Shaheds flood Ukrainian skies. Every target might explode.

International

Polish candidate says he is willing to ditch Ukraine’s NATO accession backing for far-right votes. A refusal to send Polish soldiers to Ukrainian territory is also on the table.

Moscow still advancing in Ukraine, while Europe suffers “post-shock syndrome” over war, says Greek foreign minister. Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis admits that Western sanctions are too weak to halt Moscow’s plans.

Putin’s war plan unchanged, Estonia’s defense chief says ahead of Brussels meeting, which aims to bring more aid to Kyiv. Moscow’s drone swarm signals peace talk doublespeak.

Rubio defends Trump’s foreign policy while US flags “are coming down around world”. Meanwhile, the US continues to look for Patriots for Ukraine.

Ukraine stands to gain most of new UK-EU’s historic defense deal. The UK and EU say they have “turned a page” decades after Brexit.

Over 60% of Americans believe Russian President Putin is “stalling” peace talks involving the United States. Despite President Trump’s expressions of trust in Vladimir Putin, most Americans believe the Russian leader is “playing games and stalling” in peace negotiations, according to a new poll.

CNN: Trump halts additional Russia sanctions, citing potential ceasefire opportunity. After speaking with Vladimir Putin for over two hours on 19 May, President Donald Trump told reporters he sees potential for progress toward ending the Ukraine war, despite failed Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Türkiye last week.

After Trump’s call to Putin, Ukraine says it is possible to sign peace memorandum with Russia. However, the promise of peace flickers against a backdrop of old ultimatums.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukrainian war veterans conquer Everest base on prosthetics to raise funds for phantom pain treatment. Despite skepticism from many people, two Ukrainian intelligence officers with prosthetic limbs successfully reached Everest base camp to prove that “life after amputation exists.”

Farms and businesses damaged in Dnipro as Russia launches 108 drones at Ukraine overnight. Four Ukrainian oblasts came under attack as Russia launched 108 Shahed-drones and UAVs; Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 93 of them.

Political and Legal Developments

Europe hits Kremlin’s labs over prohibited chemical attacks in Ukraine. Moscow’s forces accused of violating international law 6,900 times.

Britain announces 100 new sanctions targeting Russian military supply chains. British Foreign Minister David Lammy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to “a full, unconditional ceasefire” while announcing new sanctions.

The EU is reportedly planning to lower the price cap on Russian oil at the G7 meeting in Canada. According to EU officials briefed on the discussions, the EU wants to reduce the Russian oil price cap from $60 to $50 per barrel.

EU approves 17th package of sanctions, adds nearly 200 Russian ships to the list. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on 20 May that the bloc has approved new sanctions against Russia that focus on maritime assets used to circumvent previous restrictions.

New Developments

Putin says he wants peace in call to Trump — then targets Ukraine with 2,882 kamikaze drones. Kyiv answers with fire.

Trump no longer mentions Musk on social media, Republican insiders say he’s “done”. Polling shows Elon Musk’s approval ratings have dropped significantly across most voter groups as his public profile in the Trump administration has diminished.

