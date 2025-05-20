ISW: Ukrainian forces near Borova and Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces have made advances in multiple areas along the frontline while Russia continues to accumulate forces in Kursk Oblast and conducts small-group infantry attacks along the Sumy-Kursk border, according to the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine launched a major offensive into Kursk Oblast in August 2024, aiming to disrupt Russian forces and relieve pressure on eastern Ukrainian fronts. But in early 2025, Russian counterattacks had pushed Ukrainian forces back, with ongoing clashes and strategic maneuvers continuing towards the Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

The ISW report confirmed Ukrainian advances in several locations with geolocated footage showing Ukrainian forces recently advanced west of Serhiivka, east of Borova. Additional footage from the same date confirmed Ukrainian advances along the railway southeast of Dyliivka, northeast of Toretsk.

Russian forces have also made gains, with geolocated footage from 19 May showing recent Russian advances northwest of Toretsk.

The Toretsk direction has been a focal point of intense fighting since mid-2024, with Russian forces gradually capturing most of Toretsk city by early 2025 and continuing offensive operations to eliminate Ukrainian pockets southwest of the city. As of May 2025, Russian troops are expanding their positions northeast of Pokrovsk and southwest of Toretsk.

Military analyst Mashovets said that “elements of the 18th and 72nd motorized rifle divisions are conducting most of the assaults in the Sumy direction.” He added that “likely elements of the 83rd Separate VDV Brigade are attacking toward Basivka-Loknya,” northeast of Sumy City.

Russian military bloggers claimed their forces reached the southern outskirts of Hrekivka and advanced southwest of Makiivka, both southeast of Borova, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

The report said about the intense Russian assault activity on 18-19 May in multiple sectors. Russian forces attacked northeast of Borova near Nova Kruhlyakivka, east of Borova toward Kopanky, and southeast of Borova near Tverdokhlibove and Novoserhiivka.

Geolocated footage published on 19 May revealed a Russian mechanized and motorized assault northeast of Stelmakhivka on 14 May, involving “three motorcycles, two light armored vehicles, and one tank.”

Russian sources claimed their forces seized Romanivka southwest of Toretsk, with elements of the 68th Tank Regiment reportedly involved in the operation. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on May 19 that their forces captured Novoolenivka west of Toretsk, though ISW said that geolocated footage indicates this settlement was actually seized by 16 May.

A Russian military blogger claimed on 19 May that Russian forces near Romanivka have “interdicted Ukrainian ground lines of communication supplying Ukrainian forces in Zorya, Hnativka, and Stara Mykolaivka.” The same source alleged that Ukrainian forces operating between Novoolenivka and Toretsk “can only conduct logistics via a dirt road from Oleksandro-Kalynove.”