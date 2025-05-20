Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

After Trump’s call to Putin, Ukraine says it is possible to sign peace memorandum with Russia

However, the promise of peace flickers against a backdrop of old ultimatums
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2025
3 minute read
Zelenskyy vows to make Russia "feel the War" as missile program heats up
A military meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via Telegram
After Trump’s call to Putin, Ukraine says it is possible to sign peace memorandum with Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is possible for Ukraine and Russia to sign a memorandum, after which a treaty to end the full-scale war may be signed. The memorandum is expected to include a ceasefire agreement, UkrInform reports.

His statements came immediately after US President Donald Trump held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following the talks, Putin insisted that a ceasefire is only possible after reaching “appropriate agreements,” effectively dismissing the truce proposed by the EU and the US. The Russian president also said Kyiv and Moscow could sign a memorandum with Ukraine that would “define the principles of settlement.” However, it’s not clear whether the document would become a reason for Russia to stop hostilities.

The Ukrainian president states that the memorandum could be a way to end hostilities in an alleged move to show willingness for a peaceful resolution, countering narratives that paint Kyiv as unwilling to negotiate.

“There may be a bilateral memorandum that could then lead to a roadmap for ending the war—that is, to a treaty. We are talking about a memorandum that will be supported by both countries and that includes a ceasefire,” Zelenskyy emphasizes.

He also says that it is currently unknown what exactly will be in the memorandum with Russia.

“I believe that after receiving appropriate signals and proposals from the Russians regarding the memorandum, we will be able to formulate our own vision,” Zelenskyy adds.

Earlier, Kyiv and Moscow held a meeting in Turkiye’s Istanbul, where the Russian delegation demanded recognition of its control over partially occupied territories, mirroring its demands at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Read also:

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to the largest-ever prisoner swap—but peace talks in Istanbul stall over Putin’s “outrageous” demands

  • Trump joins second crisis call with Zelenskyy, European leaders, as Putin demands Ukraine retreat from four regions

  • Trump said he might join talks if Putin showed—instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation and continues to bomb Ukraine

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts