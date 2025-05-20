Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Rubio defends Trump’s foreign policy while US flags “are coming down around world”

Meanwhile, the US continues to look for Patriots for Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2025
3 minute read
Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Credit: UkrInform
Rubio defends Trump’s foreign policy while US flags “are coming down around world”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responding to questions from senators in Congress, has confirmed that assistance from Joe Biden’s administration is still reaching Ukraine. However, no new decisions on further deliveries have been made yet.

Rubio defended the Trump administration’s foreign policy on 20 May, insisting that despite major aid cuts and agency closures, the US is not “withdrawing from the world.”

According to him, Ukraine needs more air defense systems, and the US is trying to persuade allies to share Patriot systems, particularly to defend Kyiv.

“We are working closely with our NATO allies. There are some NATO allies that do have some batteries of Patriot missiles that they could provide or transfer over to the Ukrainians… None of these countries wants to give up their Patriot systems either,” Rubio says.

However, even among partners, finding such systems is not easy.

“Munitions are being expended substantially faster than the ability of the broader West… to produce them,” he emphasizes.

Finally, Rubio repeated a point that is increasingly being heard in Washington: “There is no military solution to the crisis. It will have to end in negotiating a settlement.”

When presenting the 2026 State Department budget, Rubio faced sharp criticism from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the committee’s top Democrat, who accused the Trump administration of wasting money, the Washington Post reports.

She also blamed it for misleading the public about halted humanitarian aid, and handing leverage to Russian President Vladimir Putin by undermining Ukraine and abandoning US allies. “American flags are coming down around the world,” she said.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts