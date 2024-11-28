Eng
Biden won’t fully utilize Kyiv arms aid before Trump takes office, WSJ claims

With significant unspent weapons funding and logistical limitations, the US defense sector faces challenges transferring military equipment to Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers. Illustrative photo.
The Biden administration is confronting significant obstacles in distributing billions of dollars authorized for weapons transfers to Ukraine, with more than $6.5 billion remaining unspent as the presidential transition approaches, US and congressional officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal‘s report on 27 November.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia has intensified its offensive, making significant advancements in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast and escalated the conflict by deploying North Korean troops in its Kursk Oblast. The Biden administration has requested an additional $24 billion from Congress, with $8 billion designated for long-term Ukraine weapon contracts and $16 billion for restocking US inventories. However, the incoming Republican-controlled Congress has signaled potential reluctance to maintain current support levels.

According to senior defense officials, the Pentagon has reached its monthly limit of weapons transfers, preventing further substantial military equipment shipments to Ukraine without compromising US military readiness, WSJ says. The administration would need to ship over $110 million worth of weapons daily to exhaust the remaining funds by 20 January 2024, Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

US readies $725 million arms package for Ukraine

A congressional official described the full fund distribution as “impossible” given current constraints. The Pentagon is currently aiming to transfer between $500 million and $750 million worth of weapons monthly, primarily focusing on ammunition and artillery due to easier shipping logistics.

The White House has shifted its narrative, now emphasizing that Ukraine’s primary challenge is manpower rather than weaponry. A senior White House official stated that Ukraine needs a minimum of 160,000 additional troops to stabilize front lines, highlighting the complex military situation.

WSJ says the incoming Trump administration will inherit substantial strategic decisions regarding the remaining weapons funding. Trump previously stated his intention to end the war immediately upon taking office, though specific negotiation details remain unclear.

The administration has attempted to support Ukraine through alternative means, including allowing long-range missile strikes within Russian territory and approving anti-personnel mine deliveries. Additionally, the US has about $2 billion remaining for long-term equipment contracts and nearly $5 billion for replenishing US military stocks.

