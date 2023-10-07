Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Reuters: US readies new Ukraine arms package despite tumult in Congress￼

Amid Congressional discord over US-Ukraine defense aid, the Biden administration is preparing a weapons package for Ukraine, leveraging a months-old accounting error, per Reuters sources.
byYuri Zoria
07/10/2023
2 minute read
Ordnance for M777 gun. Source: US Embassy in Ukraine
155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The US President Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new weapons package for Ukraine next week as the Pentagon continues to use up funds discovered due to a multi-billion dollar accounting error, US officials said, according to Reuters.

Media reports in May suggested that the Pentagon overvalued US equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3 billion, which opened up a possibility of more weapons being sent to Kyiv for its defense against Russian forces. Later, the accounting error was revised up to $6.2 billion.

Reuters says now the Biden administration has utilized these funds to provide Kyiv with weaponry, supplies, and ammunition, even though the recent stopgap spending bill, aiming to avoid a US government shutdown, passed by the House of Representatives last weekend did not include provisions for new aid to Ukraine. Biden asks Congress to approve another $24 billion related to Ukraine.

According to Reuters sources, the Pentagon currently holds about $5.4 billion in presidential drawdown authority (PDA), coming after a June disclosure of the accounting error.

“The composition of the next round of weapons aid is still being formulated and is set to be unveiled on Wednesday [11 October] at the 16th [Rammstein Format] meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels where security assistance will be a key topic, the officials said,” Reuters wrote.

President Biden has committed to replenishing the stocks of arms sent to Ukraine, with the actual cost being incurred when replacements are purchased.

If Congress does not allocate new funds for replacements and the Pentagon exhausts its reprogramming options, the US, Ukraine, and arms manufacturers may need to explore alternative solutions to fill the stock gaps.

Increasing the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) would authorize the US president to transfer articles and services from US stocks during an emergency, without the need for new funds. However, replacing the weapons would still require new funding.

The Biden administration is considering using a State Department grant program to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, a US official told Reuters.

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts