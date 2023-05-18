Pentagon accounting error overvalued Ukraine aid by USD 3 billion – Reuters sources

The Pentagon overvalued US equipment it sent to Ukraine by around $3 billion, a Senate aide and a defense official told Reuters on 18 May, an error that opens up the possibility of more weapons being sent to Kyiv for its defense against Russian forces.

According to two senior defense officials speaking anonymously, the mistake occurred when an inflated value was assigned to weaponry sourced from US stocks and subsequently delivered to Ukraine.

“We’ve discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we’ve given” to Ukraine, one of the senior defense officials told Reuters.

According to Reuters sources, US Congress is being informed about the accounting correction, and a defense official mentioned that the overvalued weaponry amount might potentially increase beyond the initial $3 billion as the Pentagon conducts a more comprehensive assessment of the situation.

Tags: US aid for Ukraine