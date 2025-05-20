Ukraine stands to gain most of new UK-EU’s historic defense deal

London and Brussels have shaken hands in “a historic moment” at a joint summit. Together, they aim to strengthen Europe’s defense and support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, UkrInform reports.

On 19 May, the UK and the European Union announced a “reset” of relations during a meeting in London. The result — a large-scale strategic partnership program focused on joint defense, economic coordination, and aid to Ukraine.

“This is a historic moment. We’re turning a page. We’re opening a new chapter in our unique relationship,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The summit in London became the first major meeting between the two sides since the UK’s exit from the EU. At the heart of the agreements is defense cooperation: the UK is set to once again become part of European military programs, including the ambitious SAFE fund.

SAFE (Security Action for Europe) is a new EU initiative with a €150 billion budget that will allow concessional loans for joint defense procurements.

This fund is a central pillar of the broader ReArm/Readiness 2030 plan, which aims to increase defense spending and address critical military gaps across Europe in response to the war in Ukraine.

London and Brussels have agreed to explore UK participation in this program, opening the door to the joint production of equipment that would later be transferred to Kyiv.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that both sides are now creating new opportunities for our industry and for open, coordinated support of Ukraine, CNN reports. Joint arms procurement and direct investments in Ukraine’s defense industry are just the beginning.

“This joint procurement will increase our readiness, will close military gaps that we have,” von der Leyen said.

In addition to defense, the sides agreed to deepen trade, cooperate in fisheries, and launch a limited youth exchange program.

Most importantly, the focus is on long-term unification of efforts. The summit clearly demonstrated that Europe acknowledges the need for greater responsibility over its own security, especially in light of the decreasing predictability of US support.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU and the UK are united in their support for Ukraine in its struggle for survival.

She added that the new cooperation will eliminate defense capability gaps and achieve interoperability between EU and UK forces for joint missions.

The new alliance between London and Brussels may not become just a page in history, but a turning point in Ukraine’s future, which is dependent on Western weapons in deterring Russia’s aggression.

Read also

Ukraine’s intel: Putin to test 10,000km Yars missile tonight — just for show

“Still no troops, no Taurus, no air defense for Ukraine”: Former Lithuanian minister torches Europe’s coalition of the willing

Russia attacks Ukraine with record 273 drones, leaving one dead, multiple injured in Kyiv Oblast