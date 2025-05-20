Trump no longer mentions Musk on social media, Republican insiders say he’s “done”

President Donald Trump has not mentioned Elon Musk on Truth Social in more than a month, marking a significant shift from earlier this year, according to Politico.

Since Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Musk was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help cut federal spending, which Trump supported as part of his agenda to reform and reduce the size of government. Musk also attended Cabinet meetings, flew on Air Force One. Trump praised his hard work during an address to Congress.

During last couple of weeks, Musk reduced the number of public references to Trump on its platform X. Until April, the billionaire was posting about the US president almost every day, but now these mentions have almost stopped.

Musk’s public approval ratings have fallen significantly, Politico reported. Polling suggested he was now far less popular than Trump himself.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terrible. People hate him,” one GOP operative told Politico on condition of anonymity.

The operator criticized Musk’s campaign appearance in Wisconsin. “He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old. … It doesn’t work. It’s offensive to people.”

Republicans lost a major Wisconsin judicial race in April. The Tesla CEO had become both a major funder and campaign issue in that election. Judge Susan Crawford, the liberal candidate, won by 10 points. She ran an ad accusing Musk of trying to “buy” a seat on the court.

Trump’s fundraising operation has largely stopped mentioning Musk in emails to supporters. This indicated the billionaire may no longer appeal to Trump’s online base for donations.

Musk reportedly still leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His cost-cutting efforts continue but have taken a political back seat to tariffs and budget fights.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not directly address questions about Musk in her statement to Politico.

“The mission of DOGE — to cut waste, fraud, and abuse — will surely continue. DOGE employees who onboarded at their respective agencies will continue to work with President Trump’s cabinet to make our government more efficient,” Leavitt said.

Democrats have used Musk as a political foil. Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist, told Politico the issue goes beyond Musk personally.

Musk still appeared to maintain some access and influence. He recently joined Trump in Saudi Arabia. He met with national leaders and spoke at an investment forum there.

Musk’s role as a special government employee is set to expire at the end of May. Polling from Data for Progress found most voters wanted Musk out of government at that time or sooner.

Musk and Ukraine

Elon Musk initially supported Ukraine by providing Starlink internet services. However, he later advocated that Ukraine cede occupied territories to Russia and remain neutral, a stance criticized by Ukrainian officials and President Zelenskyy.

His proposals and actions have strained relations, as he has also used his platform to question Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and oppose Ukraine’s NATO aspirations.

Elon Musk’s latest mention of Ukraine on social media was on 6 March 2025, when he tweeted that Ukraine needs to hold an election and claimed that President Zelenskyy would lose by a landslide, echoing opposition narratives and questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy. Prior to that, on 2 March 2025, Musk posted about women in Mykolaiv demanding the release of forcibly mobilized family members and Ukrainians in New York demanding more weapons.