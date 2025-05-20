Putin’s war plan unchanged, Estonia’s defense chief says ahead of Brussels meeting which aims to bring more aid to Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never changed his position on Ukraine. Russia aims to seize at least four regions plus Crimea, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in Brussels on 20 May, UkrInform reports.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting is taking place today in the Belgian capital, with both foreign and defense ministers participating. A key focus of the sessions is EU support for Kyiv and its efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Despite signals from the Kremlin about “peace,” Russia continues its aggression, launching over 200 Shahed drones just before the call between Trump and Putin, Pevkur added.

The Estonian minister emphasized that “it is important to show that no matter what Putin does, we will continue to support Ukraine.”

“We will also strengthen our support for Ukraine, including through European regulations. We can do more to improve Ukraine’s position in these peace negotiations,” he said.

At the same time, Pevkur, who met with US congressmen in Washington a week ago, believes that despite the Trump administration’s stance on Russia’s war, the American side is also ready to continue increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.