Polish candidate says he is willing to ditch Ukraine’s NATO accession backing for far-right votes

A refusal to send Polish soldiers to Ukrainian territory is also on the table.
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2025
3 minute read
Polish elections 2025. Credit: UkrInform
The Polish presidential candidate is ready to sacrifice Ukraine for far-right support. Karol Nawrocki, who advanced to the second round of the election, is prepared to withdraw his support for Ukraine’s NATO accession in exchange for political backing from Sławomir Mentzen, leader of the far-right “Confederation” party.

According to official results, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski won the first round with 31.3%, followed closely by Nawrocki (29.5%), the candidate representing the opposition Law and Justice party. The runoff will take place on 1 June. The margin between them is just 1.8%, or 357,000 votes.

This strategy is explained by Nawrocki’s desire to unite various political forces on the right to strengthen his chances of winning in the second round, according to RMF.24. 

The presidential candidate responded to an X post by Mentzen in which he invited both Nawrocki and Trzaskowski to a discussion where he plans to ask them to sign a “declaration that aligns with the expectations of his voters.”

“I accept the invitation and am ready to sign those proposals. We’ll discuss the rest on your YouTube channel. See you there,” Nawrocki claimed.

The declaration proposed by Mentzen includes the following points:

  • a refusal to send Polish soldiers to Ukrainian territory,
  • a refusal to sign the law ratifying Ukraine’s accession to NATO,
  • a refusal to ratify new EU treaties that would weaken Poland’s sovereignty.

Additionally, the declaration’s signatories will confirm that they do not agree to transfer any Polish government powers to European Union institutions.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported that Russia intensified its massive “Doppelganger” disinformation campaign amid the Polish elections. It is spreading fakes on social media and through spoofed “mirror” sites of Western media. Its goal is to sow discord, undermine trust in Ukraine, and fracture European support.

Read also

