Minister: Poland to continue paying for 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine

Poland will continue paying for subscriptions of over 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine, ensuring communication and internet access, Ukraine’s digital minister says.
Yuri Zoria
07/05/2024
Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov (L) and Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski (R) in Kyiv on 6 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/Fedorov
Poland has announced its commitment to continue funding subscriptions for over 20,000 Starlink terminals provided to Ukraine. These terminals have become a critical part of Ukraine’s military and civilian communication and internet infrastructure during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The announcement was made by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology – Minister for Digital Transformation, Mikhailo Fedorov, after meeting with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski on 6 May.

Fedorov expressed gratitude to Poland for this decision, highlighting the country’s consistent partnership in digitalization efforts. The two ministers also signed a memorandum of cooperation between their ministries, paving the way for joint projects in digitalization, IT industry development, artificial intelligence, and e-governance.

Additionally, they discussed Poland’s support for a data center for Ukraine’s State Tax Service, which has been established in Poland to ensure the safety of vital data.

