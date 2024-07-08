Russo-Ukrainian War, day 866: Russian missile barrage targets Kyiv сhildren’s hospital, kills dozens across Ukraine

Military

Low altitudes, anti-air defense systems: Russia’s evolving military tactics for missile assaults pose new challenges for Ukraine. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue at Kyiv’s “Ohmatdyt” hospital, the target of the latest Russian assault, which killed 36 people.

Russia attempts to impose terror on Ukraine ahead of NATO summit, says expert. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 30 out of 38 Russian missiles during the July 8 attack, which still caused severe damage and numerous casualties.

Ukraine destroys 30/38 Russian missiles as attack kills 33, injures 134. As search and rescue operations continue, the Russian missile assault on Ukraine has currently claimed 33 lives and caused 134 injuries. The attacks damaged two hospitals in Kyiv, including a children’s hospital, and affected residential areas. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 30 of 38 missiles.

Satellite images reveal extent of ammunition depot fire in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Satellite imagery has revealed the extensive damage caused by a fire at a Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast, reportedly triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack.

Media: SBU drones behind attacks on ammo depot, two oil facilities in Russia. Media sources report that Ukraine’s Security Service was behind recent drone attacks on Russian ammunition and oil depots in the regions of Voronezh and Krasnodar.

Russian missile barrage devastates Kyiv children’s hospital, kills dozens across Ukraine. This morning, 8 July 2024, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Russia launches massive missile assault, killing some 20 civilians, injuring at least 50. Russian forces conduct extensive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Dnipro. Attacks result in multiple casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including Kyiv сhildren’s hospital.

As of 08 Jul 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 552190 (+1200)

Tanks: 8171 (+16)

APV: 15685 (+40)

Artillery systems: 14966 (+29)

MLRS: 1115

Anti-aircraft systems: 880 (+1)

Aircraft: 361 (+1)

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11893 (+31)

Cruise missiles: 2353 (+1)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20150 (+47)

Intelligence and technology

Poland considers transferring additional MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Poland is contemplating giving Ukraine another batch of MiG-29s, at least 14 aircraft. Immediate transfer is impossible because they are used in NATO patrols.

ICEYE, Ukraine to strengthen cooperation in earth observation. ICEYE pledges to safeguard the integrity of Earth observation data over Ukraine, ensuring it is used solely for national security purposes and not shared with adversarial entities.

Ukraine does not have access to data on radiation rate at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, says national nuclear protection agency. Ukrainian officials report that the Russian military, which occupies the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, has failed to conduct necessary repairs and inspections, endangering the facility’s safety.

EU’s artillery shell promises to Ukraine fall short of reality, investigation finds. It revealed that the EU’s production capacity for 155 mm artillery shells is at least half of what EU officials have stated.

ISW: Ukrainian drone operators are improving their capabilities which may ease pressure on air defense assets. A recent ISW analysis suggests that Ukraine’s improved drone interception capabilities may help conserve scarce air defense resources for higher-value targets.

International

Zelenskyy announces creation of new Ukrainian volunteer legion in Poland.

Ukraine wants Poland to protect its skies near Ukraine’s border. As Ukraine’s path to NATO membership remains uncertain, Ukrainian officials seek alternative defense measures from allies.

Reuters: US House Speaker Johnson to meet Zelenskyy amid summit in Washington. This summit, which will be held from 9 to 11 July, will prioritize military aid for Ukraine, as emphasized by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Zelenskyy and Tusk to sign security pact between Ukraine and Poland today. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland to sign a bilateral security agreement with Polish PM Tusk, discuss defense cooperation, Ukraine’s EU integration, and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

“Peace Mission 3.0”: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrives in Beijing. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing on Monday, continuing his self-described “peace mission” that has already included stops in Kyiv and Moscow.

Netherlands announces additional Patriot for Ukraine and $2.1 mn to investigate crimes of Russian military. In their first foreign visit, new Dutch ministers announced significant military and forensic aid to Ukraine during a trip to Kyiv on 7 July.

Humanitarian and social impact

World’s leading shipping company resumes container service to Odesa, first since Russian invasion. A container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Co. has docked in Odesa, the first such vessel from a global leader to enter a Ukrainian port since Russia’s invasion began.

Mine blast kills family of six in Kharkiv forest. A family of six, including a 2-month-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, was killed by mine while returning from dacha.

Russia struck children’s hospital in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile, SBU says. As of 13:50, a Russian missile strike on Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital killed two workers and injured seven, including two children, with SBU investigating the attack as a war crime after recovering Kh-101 missile fragments.

New developments

Ukraine aims to boost oil production by 50% amid ongoing war. Ukraine’s largest oil company plans to increase production by 50% by 2028, defying the challenges posed by ongoing Russian aggression.

