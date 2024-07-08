Eng
Zelenskyy announces creation of new Ukrainian volunteer legion in Poland

byOlena Mukhina
08/07/2024
In Warsaw, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tuskin Warsaw, on 8 July 2024. Credit: president.gov.ua
A new security agreement between Ukraine and Poland stipulates the creation of the Ukrainian Legion, a volunteer unit on Polish territory, announced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Ukrinform.

On 8 July, Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw to meet Polish officials and sign the defense pact.

“In our security agreement, we have formalized the formation and training of the Ukrainian Legion, a new volunteer unit, on Polish territory.

We have had a very positive experience with the Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade, and based on this experience, we will offer Ukrainian citizens currently in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries the opportunity to voluntarily join the defense of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Legion will train in Poland and be equipped by our partners,” Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, every Ukrainian citizen will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enter the formation.

“Our teams will work out all the details of the proposition,” the Ukrainian president claimed.

He also emphasized that the security agreement with Poland includes non-military cooperation in areas such as intelligence activities, cybersecurity, and countering Russian disinformation.

Tusk described the agreement as a significant document and reminded that similar deals on mutual security commitments were signed by Kyiv and 19 countries.

