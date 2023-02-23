Polish police have demined Kyiv Oblast during a secret 5-month operation

Polish police officers have participated in a secret mission that lasted for five months, and demined territories of Ukraine liberated from Russian troops, Wirtualna Polska reported.

The mission started after Ukraine requested the help of bomb disposal experts from the ATLAS network, the association of the police tactical units in Europe.

“The Ukrainian army doesn’t have enough sappers, and military sappers from NATO countries cannot do this because Russia will perceive it as a provocation. The only option was to send police pyrotechnics,” the news outlet said.

The police officers have cleared 342,000 square meters of liberated territories, incuding more than 17,500 square meters of roads, as a part of the mission.

Tags: Kyiv, Poland, Russia, Ukraine