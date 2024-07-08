Russia attempts to impose terror on Ukraine ahead of NATO summit, says expert

On 8 July, Russia damaged over 50 civilian objects in its missile strike – residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities, said Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

The Russian missile assault on Ukraine has currently claimed 33 lives and caused 134 injuries. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 30 of 38 missiles.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Rescuers, police, and utility workers are continuing to work on sites of destruction.

“We must understand: the enemy is now using a shock and panic tactic. On the eve of the NATO summit, Putin is trying to show the world that he is willing to go to the end and that no one can stop him,” said the former Spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Selezniov as per RBC.

Washington will host a NATO summit from 9 to 11 July. Recently, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military aid for Ukraine would be the main topic of discussion at the summit.

“To evoke a maximum emotional reaction, he plans to kill children in the ‘Ohmatdyt’ hospital and women in maternity hospitals, targeting our most vulnerable citizens,” clarified Selezniov.

According to the former spokesperson, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to achieve acceptance of his ultimatum – Ukraine’s capitulation and gaining control over six regions: Sevastopol, Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

