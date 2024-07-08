Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia attempts to impose terror on Ukraine ahead of NATO summit, says expert

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 30 out of 38 Russian missiles during the July 8 attack, which still caused severe damage and numerous casualties.
byOlena Mukhina
08/07/2024
2 minute read
missile attack hospital
Aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital on the morning of 8 July 2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Russia attempts to impose terror on Ukraine ahead of NATO summit, says expert

On 8 July, Russia damaged over 50 civilian objects in its missile strike – residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities, said Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

The Russian missile assault on Ukraine has currently claimed 33 lives and caused 134 injuries. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 30 of 38 missiles.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Rescuers, police, and utility workers are continuing to work on sites of destruction.

“We must understand: the enemy is now using a shock and panic tactic. On the eve of the NATO summit, Putin is trying to show the world that he is willing to go to the end and that no one can stop him,” said the former Spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Selezniov as per RBC.

Washington will host a NATO summit from 9 to 11 July. Recently, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military aid for Ukraine would be the main topic of discussion at the summit.

“To evoke a maximum emotional reaction, he plans to kill children in the ‘Ohmatdyt’ hospital and women in maternity hospitals, targeting our most vulnerable citizens,” clarified Selezniov.

According to the former spokesperson, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is trying to achieve acceptance of his ultimatum – Ukraine’s capitulation and gaining control over six regions: Sevastopol, Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!