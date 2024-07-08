Netherlands announces additional Patriot for Ukraine and $2.1 mn to investigate crimes of Russian military

According to statements made by Dutch officials during a visit to Kyiv, the Netherlands has pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system and $2,1 million for forensic investigations.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans and Foreign Minister Kasparo Veldkamp announced these commitments during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We discussed additional military aid, with a particular emphasis on air defense,” Kuleba said, referring to the Patriot system.

The Dutch ministers said that the provision of the air defense system will be coordinated with partner countries.

In addition to military aid, the Netherlands is allocating funds for forensic work.

“We plan to transfer a forensic laboratory to Ukraine. So that you have forensic capabilities closer to the front line, to ensure justice for the families of all Ukrainians whose bodies are returned from the front,” Foreign Minister Veldkamp said.

The $2,1 million will support forensic research and body identification efforts. Veldkamp also mentioned that the Netherlands will assist in returning children abducted by Russia.

Kuleba noted that the Netherlands had recently decided to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers, indicating growing defense cooperation between the two countries.

This visit marks the first foreign trip for the new Dutch ministers following their appointment. Veldkamp emphasized that the visit aims to demonstrate the Netherlands’ unwavering support for Ukraine.

