Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine expects new F-16 delivery from Netherlands in 2025

Ukraine’s Defense Minister met his Dutch counterpart in the Netherlands, visited F-16 ground personnel training facilities, discussed defense industry cooperation.
byYuri Zoria
31/01/2025
2 minute read
ukraine expects new f-16 delivery netherlands 2025 ukrainian dutch defense ministers among ground personnel trainees 31 telegram/міністерство оборони україни 71962813-5c38-4459-b6b7-d91d1464c631 minister rustem umierov visited hague meet ruben brekelmans discuss fighter
Ukrainian and Dutch defense ministers among the Ukrainian F-16 ground personnel trainees in the Netherlands. 31 January 2025. Photo: Telegram/Міністерство Оборони України.
Ukraine expects new F-16 delivery from Netherlands in 2025

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov visited The Hague to meet with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans and discuss F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on 31 January.

Ukraine had requested F-16 fighter jets for months before several countries agreed to supply them in 2023, pledging around 100 aircraft in total. The first F-16s arrived in summer 2024, though the exact number currently in operation remains undisclosed. These jets significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against Russian aerial attacks and are primarily used in this role, enhancing the country’s ability to counter Russian military aviation.

During his visit, Umierov inspected an air base where Ukrainian ground personnel are undergoing engineering and technical training to maintain F-16s. Alongside Royal Netherlands Air Force Commander Lieutenant General André Steur, he reviewed technical facilities where Ukrainian engineers and maintenance staff are developing essential skills, the report states.

General Steur emphasized the importance of quality training and continuous technical maintenance of the aircraft. Our military personnel here are gaining experience in servicing and repairing these machines,” Umierov said.

Umierov also met with defense company representatives who demonstrated their developments in missiles, drones, and radar systems. Some of these systems have already been created in collaboration with Ukrainian manufacturers, with plans to strengthen this cooperation further. Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans emphasized his country’s interest in deepening joint defense projects.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!