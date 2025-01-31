Ukraine expects new F-16 delivery from Netherlands in 2025

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov visited The Hague to meet with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans and discuss F-16 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on 31 January.

Ukraine had requested F-16 fighter jets for months before several countries agreed to supply them in 2023, pledging around 100 aircraft in total. The first F-16s arrived in summer 2024, though the exact number currently in operation remains undisclosed. These jets significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against Russian aerial attacks and are primarily used in this role, enhancing the country’s ability to counter Russian military aviation.

During his visit, Umierov inspected an air base where Ukrainian ground personnel are undergoing engineering and technical training to maintain F-16s. Alongside Royal Netherlands Air Force Commander Lieutenant General André Steur, he reviewed technical facilities where Ukrainian engineers and maintenance staff are developing essential skills, the report states.

“General Steur emphasized the importance of quality training and continuous technical maintenance of the aircraft. Our military personnel here are gaining experience in servicing and repairing these machines,” Umierov said.

Umierov also met with defense company representatives who demonstrated their developments in missiles, drones, and radar systems. Some of these systems have already been created in collaboration with Ukrainian manufacturers, with plans to strengthen this cooperation further. Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans emphasized his country’s interest in deepening joint defense projects.

