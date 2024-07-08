Eng
World’s leading shipping company resumes container shipping to Odesa port first since Russian invasion

A container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Co. has docked in Odesa, the first such vessel from a global leader to enter a Ukrainian port since Russia’s invasion began.
byMaria Tril
08/07/2024
1 minute read
Port in Odesa.
Port in Odesa. Credit: Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, via Facebook
Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), one of the world’s leading shipping companies, has sent its first container ship to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

According to Marine Traffic data, the vessel Levante F arrived at the Container Terminal Odesa from the Georgian port of Poti.

This marks a significant development in Ukraine’s maritime trade.

“This is the first container ship from the world leader – MSC line – that has entered a Ukrainian port since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale attack,” the report states.

The arrival comes after a previous attempt by MSC to resume service to Odesa was canceled.

The move by MSC follows a similar initiative by another industry giant. Maersk Group, the world leader in container shipping, is launching the first container service to the ports of Greater Odesa after the start of the full-scale war

These developments suggest a potential revival of Ukraine’s sea trade routes, which have been significantly impacted by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria have launched a joint mine-hunting force to enhance shipping security, particularly for Ukrainian grain exports.

The initiative, led by Istanbul, marks the first major collaborative effort among Black Sea nations since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

