Media: SBU drones behind attacks on ammo depot, two oil facilities in Russia

Media sources report that Ukraine’s Security Service was behind recent drone attacks on Russian ammunition and oil depots in the regions of Voronezh and Krasnodar.
byYuri Zoria
08/07/2024
ukraine attacks two oil depots southern russia fires stanitsas (villages) pavlovskaya leningradskaya russia's krasnodar krai 6 july 2024 screenshots telegram/astra krasnodar-krai-russia-oil-depot-fires
Fires at oil depots in stanitsas (villages) of Pavlovskaya and Leningradskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. 6 July 2024. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra.
Media: SBU drones behind attacks on ammo depot, two oil facilities in Russia

Citing its sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), public broadcaster Suspilne says three successful attacks on ammunition and oil depots in Russia on 6-7 July were carried out by SBU, using one-way attack drones.

The strikes on the two oil facilities are part of Ukraine’s larger campaign. In the past three months, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

Ukrainian officials usually don’t confirm or deny the country’s involvement in such attacks. Sometimes, security sources in the SBU and the Main Directorate of Intelligence tell media when their respective agencies are behind the attacks.

Ammunition depot in Voronezh Oblast

Overnight on 7 July, Ukrainian Security Service drones attacked a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Sergeevka in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, informed sources told Suspilne. The facility, spanning 9,000 square meters, stored land-to-land and land-to-air missiles, tank and artillery munitions, and boxes of small arms ammunition, supplying Russian forces in Ukraine.

Earlier, the region’s Governor Alexander Gusev reported that Russian air defenses shot down several drones, leading to a fire at a warehouse in Podgorensky district due to falling debris. This incident triggered explosions of hazardous materials and prompted a state of emergency in the area.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not report any drone downings in Voronezh but did report a drone allegedly being shot down in Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 7 July.

Oil depot in Krasnodar Krai

A July 6 attack on the Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot near Pavlovskaya Stanitsa in Russia’s Krasnodar region was conducted using SBU drones, according to Suspilne sources.

The sources reported that Russians struggled all day to extinguish a large fire caused by a drone attack on the oil depot the previous night. The significant blaze, which started with two explosions, engulfed two oil product tanks.

SBU drones carried out a series of explosions at the Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot in Leningradskaya Stanitsa, damaging at least three fuel tanks, as evidenced by satellite images, Suspilne says.

