Oil pumping through Russia’s drone-struck Kavkazskaya station impossible in foreseeable future, operator says

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) announced that oil pumping through the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai is now impossible for the foreseeable future, following its destruction by Ukrainian drones. The company continues recovery work at the facility, according to a statement from CPC’s press service, Russian media outlets report.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil processing facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The company said in a statement:

“After the shutdown of Kropotkinskaya station due to Ukrainian drone strikes, the expected annual transportation volume from this point was reduced, and after the destruction of Kavkazskaya station, it will be impossible in the foreseeable future. CPC is currently continuing restoration work at Kropotkinskaya station.“

The consortium noted that the attack on Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point occurred on 19 March. The facility was used for transferring oil into CPC’s pipeline system and loading at the company’s Marine Terminal as part of the CPC Blend port.

According to their data, shippers delivered at least 130,000 tons of oil monthly through Kavkazskaya. In 2024, the volume of received crude reached over 1.5 million tons.

“The actions of Ukrainian authorities destructively affect CPC’s revenue and dividends and consequently all its shareholders, including Kazakhstan and US companies,” CPC complained.

Russian publication RBC said on 24 March that firefighters were battling a blaze at Kavkazskaya that started on 19 March after the drone attack. During the assault, a pipeline between oil product tanks was damaged. One reservoir’s depressurization led to an explosion, after which another container caught fire. By the evening of 21 March, the first burning reservoir was reportedly completely extinguished.

On the night of 23 March, oil products spilled from the burning reservoir. The fire area increased to 2,000 square meters. Overnight between 23 and 24 March, one burning reservoir “collapsed” due to high temperatures, but the fire area did not increase.

Another pumping station in the area, the Kropotkinskaya station, was attacked overnight on 17 February 2025. After the February attack, Transneft reported serious damage and a reduction in oil pumping from Kazakhstan by approximately 30%.

