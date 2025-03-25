Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Oil pumping through Russia’s drone-struck Kavkazskaya station impossible in foreseeable future, operator says

Ukrainian drones targeted the facility on 19 March, causing a large fire.
byYuri Zoria
25/03/2025
4 minute read
oil pumping through russia's drone-struck kavkazskaya station impossible foreseeable future operator says blaze transshipment point night day 21 2025 1000200896-scaled caspian pipeline consortium (cpc) announced krasnodar krai now following its
Blaze at the Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point, night and day on 21 March 2025. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra, Supernova+, via Militarnyi
Oil pumping through Russia’s drone-struck Kavkazskaya station impossible in foreseeable future, operator says

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) announced that oil pumping through the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai is now impossible for the foreseeable future, following its destruction by Ukrainian drones. The company continues recovery work at the facility, according to a statement from CPC’s press service, Russian media outlets report.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil processing facilities are part of the ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

The company said in a statement:

After the shutdown of Kropotkinskaya station due to Ukrainian drone strikes, the expected annual transportation volume from this point was reduced, and after the destruction of Kavkazskaya station, it will be impossible in the foreseeable future. CPC is currently continuing restoration work at Kropotkinskaya station.

The consortium noted that the attack on Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point occurred on 19 March. The facility was used for transferring oil into CPC’s pipeline system and loading at the company’s Marine Terminal as part of the CPC Blend port.

According to their data, shippers delivered at least 130,000 tons of oil monthly through Kavkazskaya. In 2024, the volume of received crude reached over 1.5 million tons.

The actions of Ukrainian authorities destructively affect CPC’s revenue and dividends and consequently all its shareholders, including Kazakhstan and US companies,” CPC complained.

Russian publication RBC said on 24 March that firefighters were battling a blaze at Kavkazskaya that started on 19 March after the drone attack. During the assault, a pipeline between oil product tanks was damaged. One reservoir’s depressurization led to an explosion, after which another container caught fire. By the evening of 21 March, the first burning reservoir was reportedly completely extinguished.

On the night of 23 March, oil products spilled from the burning reservoir. The fire area increased to 2,000 square meters. Overnight between 23 and 24 March, one burning reservoir “collapsed” due to high temperatures, but the fire area did not increase.

Another pumping station in the area, the Kropotkinskaya station, was attacked overnight on 17 February 2025. After the February attack, Transneft reported serious damage and a reduction in oil pumping from Kazakhstan by approximately 30%.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!