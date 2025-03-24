Russian oil depot fire rages for fifth day after drone strike

Firefighters in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai continued efforts for a fifth consecutive day to extinguish a fire at an oil depot that authorities say was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on 19 March.

After negotiations with US President Donald, both Ukraine and Russia agreed to suspend attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure for 30 days. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused Ukrainian troops of failing to adhere to the agreement by targeting a Russian oil facility near the village of Kavkazskaya in Krasnodar Krai.

By attacking oil refineries and fuel depots, Ukraine aims to disrupt the supply of fuel to the Russian military. Oil and gas exports are also crucial to Russia’s economy, so damaging them puts pressure on Russia’s ability to finance its military operations.

Russian forces also continuously launch drones and missiles on Ukraine cities every night, injuring civilians and damaging infrastructure.

On 21 March, a significant explosion occurred at an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, intensifying a fire that had been burning since 19 March.

The blaze expanded from an initial 20 square meters to approximately 10,000 square meters, engulfing two storage tanks, shut-off valves, and surrounding petroleum products.

Two firefighters sustained injuries while attempting to control the fire.

Operations at the facility, which processes up to 6 million tons of oil annually for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, have been suspended. The affected depot serves as a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies to a pipeline extending to Kazakhstan.