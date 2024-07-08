Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland considers transferring additional MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland is contemplating giving Ukraine another batch of MiG-29s, at least 14 aircraft. Immediate transfer is impossible because they are used in NATO patrols.
byYuri Zoria
08/07/2024
2 minute read
poland considers transferring additional mig-29 fighter jets ukraine polish air force jet 2021 illustrative us force/edgar grimaldo
A Polish air force MiG-29 fighter jet in 2021. Illustrative photo: US Air Force/Edgar Grimaldo.
Poland considers transferring additional MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland will consider providing Ukraine with at least one additional squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets, comprising a minimum of 14 aircraft. This possibility was discussed during the signing of a security guarantee agreement between Ukraine and Poland, as reported on the Ukrainian President’s website.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained that an immediate transfer is not possible, as these aircraft are currently participating in NATO air patrol programs, according to Militarnyi.

This consideration builds upon Poland’s previous support, having transferred 14 of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukrainian Defense Forces last year.

As Ukraine anticipates the initial delivery of F-16s from its allies, the Soviet-era MiG-29 Fulcrum continues to be the primary fighter jet operated by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The 2023 transfer required approval from Germany, as 23 of Poland’s MiG-29 fighters were originally purchased from Germany in 2002. These aircraft were inherited by the Bundeswehr from the German Democratic Republic’s army. One MiG-29 remains in Germany as an exhibit at the aviation museum at Gatow airfield in West Berlin.

As of 2024, the Polish army still has 14 MiG-29 fighters in service, including 11 MiG-29A and 3 MiG-29UB versions. However, these Soviet-era aircraft no longer meet Poland’s modern needs, with F-16 fighters currently protecting the country’s airspace.

Poland is set to modernize its air force further, with plans to receive modern American F-35 fighters starting in 2026. In 2020, the country signed a contract for 32 F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts