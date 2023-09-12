Russo-Ukrainian war, day 565: Russia stages sham elections in occupied Ukraine

Exclusive

Military

Ukrainian forces destroy six Russian boats in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces have destroyed six Russian combat boats in Kherson Oblast, preventing Russian troops from gaining a foothold in previously lost positions.

General Staff: Russians to mobilize up to 700,000 soon. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Kremlin is about to start a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia proper and the occupied territories of Ukraine, targeting to conscript 400,000-700,000 people.

Frontline report: Ukrainians advance toward two villages in Tokmak direction as tank raids play pivotal role in the assaults. The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern front’s Tokmak direction sees breakthroughs against Russian defenses near Kopani and Novoprokopivka, with tank raids playing a crucial role in clearing territories for infantry assaults.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine enters Opytne near Donetsk, “has successes” near Bakhmut, liberates 1.5 km2 in south. Ukrainian troops, in a week, liberate part of Opytne near Donetsk City, advance near Klishchiivka in the east and Robotyne-Verbove in the south, and reclaim 3.5 square kilometers total, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry says.

General Staff: Ukrainian Army keeps pushing forward near Robotyne. Ukrainian Armed Forces keep advancing in the Bakhmut sector and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Ukraine regains ground in Donetsk Oblast after swift counterattack. A lightning offensive by the Ukrainian Army forced Russian troops to retreat from a part of Opytne in the Donetsk Oblast.

Frontline report: Ukrainians gain ground south of Verbove, despite resistance. Ukrainian troops break through the Russian defenses south of Verbove, capturing new trenches, despite resistance. Following the failure in the south of the village, Russians are reinforcing their positions in the east.

ISW: Ukraine continues advance near Zaporizhzhia’s Robotyne and Donetsk’s Bakhmut. On 10 September, Ukrainian troops continued advances south of Robotyne on the southern front, and near Bakhmut on the eastern front, according to ISW.

As of 11 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 269210 (+580) Tanks: 4560 (+6) APV: 8767 (+12) Artillery systems: 5839 (+28) MLRS: 760 Anti-aircraft systems: 512 (+3) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 19 UAV: 4628 (+35) Cruise missiles: 1455 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8370 (+32) Special equipment: 877 (+5)



Intelligence and Technology

Minister: UAVs from “Army of drones” project targeted 201 pieces of Russian equipment within one week. Ukrainian UAV strike units of the “Army of Drones” project destroyed and damaged 201 pieces of Russian equipment over the past week.

Ukraine destroys all 12 Shahed drones in Russia’s night air attack. Ukrainian defenses intercept and destroy all 12 Shahed-136/131 “kamikaze” drones launched by Russia, targeting Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts last night. Local authorities report no casualties and minor damage to property.

Russian military reveals firing positions while shooting at Ukrainian flag attached to balloons. In an attempt to shoot down a giant Ukrainian flag carried by air balloons from the Ukrainian-controlled town of Avdiyivka to Russian-occupied Donetsk City in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) on 9 September, the Russian military revealed their firing positions, according to Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiyivka Military Administration, Novynarnya reported .

Ukraine’s intel: Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles manufactured this year. Russia circumvents sanctions and manufactures missiles from imported components.

UK intel: Russia sets up security patrols to protect airfields from drone attacks. Russia is setting up security patrols in attempt to protect airfields from drone attacks that were “almost certainly” launched from Russian territory, UK intel reported.

International

Ukraine and Germany to jointly build wind farm in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Ukraine and Germany have signed a memorandum on the joint construction of a wind park in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Ukraine FM on Taurus missiles delivery: “decision-making process within Germany is moving forward”. Negotiations on Germany’s delivery of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine are moving forward, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said

Maliar: Ukraine and Sweden to jointly produce CV-90 armored vehicles. Ukraine and Sweden plan to jointly produce one thousand CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said .

FT: Biden one step from supplying Ukraine with ATACMS. US President Biden is nearing a decision on providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, according to The Financial Times, citing sources within the White House. ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 km can effectively target Russian territory.

WSJ: Ukraine may start using F-16s in combat this winter. Ukrainian pilots could start using F-16 fighter jets in combat in five months if they start training in September this year.

Rheinmetall to supply additional 40 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine. Germany’s Rheinmetall arms group plans to deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, according to an order placed by the German government in August 2023.

South Korea to allocate $2.3 bn for Ukraine’s reconstruction. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced $2.3 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine during the G20 summit in New Delhi

EU issues guidance to prevent evasion of sanctions imposed on Russia. The European Commission has issued guidance for exporting companies on how to check business partners for circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

UN official: Russian aggression in Ukraine “synonymous with torture”. According to the United Nations official tasked with investigating torture, Russia’s armed aggression is “is becoming synonymous with torture and other inhuman cruelty.”

Russian shelling injures seven civilians in two Ukraine’s oblasts . On 11 September, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts with artillery, injuring seven civilians.

Two foreign aid workers die in Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast. Two foreign aid volunteers were killed and two others injured in a Russian missile attack near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. They are Canadian and Spanish citizens. Another two volunteers from Germany and Sweden were severely wounded.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman: Ukrainian citizens forced to apply for Russian passports and vote in sham elections. Russia uses forced passportization to ensure voting in illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Political Developments

CNN: Brazil’s President Lula says it’s up to the judiciary whether to arrest Putin if he visits the country. Brazilian President Lula da Silva initially assured no arrest for Putin during the 2024 G20 summit in Brazil but now asserts that it’s up to the Brazilian judiciary to decide.

Brazilian President promises Putin won’t be arrested in Brazil during G20 Summit. The Brazilian President promised that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be arrested on the territory of Brazil under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

New UK ambassador begins work in Kyiv. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has announced the appointment of a new UK ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris.

New Developments

Britain accuses Russia of targeting civilian cargo ship in Odesa port on 24 August. On 24 August, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a civilian cargo ship in the port of Odesa, the British government said.

British intel: Russia faces workforce shortages as military conscription goals rise. The Russian military’s recruitment drive is adding pressure on a beleaguered industry workforce. Special exemptions in the IT sector underline the urgency of the problem, according to British intelligence.

Shahed drones in Romania: Bucharest summons Russian diplomat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned Elena Kopnina, the chargé d’affaires of the Russian embassy in Bucharest. The MFA also protested the fall of Shahed’s debris on Romanian territory. The incident occurred on 4 September. Initially, Romania denied everything but eventually acknowledged it. Now Bucharest is considering the evacuation of the endangered villages.

Read the previous daily review here.