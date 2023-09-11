Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Minister: UAVs from “Army of drones” project targeted 201 pieces of Russian equipment within one week

Ukrainian UAV strike units of the “Army of Drones” project destroyed and damaged 201 pieces of Russian equipment over the past week.
byIryna Voichuk
11/09/2023
1 minute read
A Russian tank in Ukraine. Credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that the Ukrainian military, using UAVs provided by the “Army of Drones” project, destroyed and damaged 201 pieces of Russian equipment during the week of 4-11 September.

“Last week, soldiers destroyed 35 tanks, 55 armored vehicles, and 58 trucks,” Fedorov noted.

Fedorov added that drones costing a few thousand dollars hit Russian equipment worth tens of millions.

Ukraine trains 10,000 drone pilots within “Army of drones” project

“We are developing defense innovations further to save the lives of the military and win technologically on the battlefield,” the minister wrote on his Telegram channel.

The “Army of Drones” is a joint project of the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Defence Ministry to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read also:

