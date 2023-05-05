Ukraine trains 10,000 drone pilots within “Army of drones” project

One of the batches of drones for Bakhmut Defenders. Photo via Mykhailo Fedorov

Ukraine has successfully trained 10,000 drone pilots as part of its “Army of Drones” project, said Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation. Fedorov announced the accomplishment on TV air.

The “Army of Drones” project, initiated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is a comprehensive program aimed at the systematic procurement of drones, their repair, and the training of relevant specialists. The project began on 1 July 2022 under the motto: “Not people but drones should fight.”

Fedorov emphasized the project’s continued development, mentioning the recent fundraising campaign was completed. At the same time, the next one has already started on the UNITED24 web page for the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). He highlighted United24’s role in developing and transforming the Ukrainian drone market into a large-scale program supporting the country’s armed forces. The program has already purchased thousands of drones for the Ukrainian military.

In addition to the training of drone pilots, the project also involves the launch of attack teams and the transformation of UAV application doctrines. Among the latest news, on 24 April, 100 kamikaze drones, purchased through funds raised by United24, were dispatched for Ukrainian soldiers on the Bakhmut frontline.