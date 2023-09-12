New UK ambassador begins work in Kyiv

On 11 September, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Perebyinis, accepted the credentials from the new UK Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris. The press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this.

The newly appointed 🇬🇧 Ambassador to 🇺🇦 Martin Harris CMG OBE handed over the copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Yevhen Perebyinis. 📸 Міністерство закордонних справ України / @MFA_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/gXU3MLu7yX — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) September 11, 2023

Harris will replace Dame Melinda Simmons, who served in Kyiv since 2019

Before leaving, Simmons published a video address to Ukrainians, thanking her supporters.

моє прощальне повідомлення до 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CbpiFW0Una — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) August 30, 2023

“Great Britain is with you all the way. Before victory and after it,” she said.

Harris had worked in Ukraine in 2003-2008 as Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General.

From 2010 to 2014, he worked as Ambassador to Romania, and from 2014 to 2017, he was Deputy Head of Mission in Moscow. For the past five years, Harris headed the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate at the British Foreign Office.

