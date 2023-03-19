Ukrainian civilian casualties reach nearly 22,000, with over 8,000 killed – OHCHR report

Ukrainian civilian casualties reach 21,965, with over 8,231 killed, as per the OHCHR data on 13 March 2023, an illustrative image/ Source: galinfo.com.ua

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported 21,965 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Among them, 8,231 Ukrainian civilian deaths and another 13,734 were injured.

Among those injured: 413 boys and 295 girls

271 children whose sex has not yet been identified The death toll stands at: 3,664 men, 2,173 women

260 boys and 203 girls

the sex of 31 children and 1,900 adults has not yet been determined

The organization emphasizes that the actual number of deaths is much higher, as information from some places where intense fighting continues is delayed. Many reports still need to be confirmed.

Earlier, the UN reported that as of 15 January 2023, OHCHR had recorded 18,358 civilian casualties in Ukraine. The confirmed death toll exceeded 7,000. Another 11,327 civilians were injured.

