Russian shelling kills civilians and injures 7-year-old child in southern Ukraine

The aftermath of Russian shelling in Mykolayiv Oblast, southern Ukraine.
Credit: Vitalii Kim/Telegram
Russian indiscriminate shelling killed two people in Mykolayiv Oblast (southern Ukraine), the Head of Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration Vitalii Kim reported.
Russian forces shelled the residential area of a small village in Kutsurub territorial community, the total population of which is less than eight thousand people.
A 42-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man got killed in Russian artillery shelling this morning, Kim reported. Three people were wounded, including a seven-year-old child.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s Emergency Service (DSNS) workers have rescued 3,953 people and extinguished 14,137 fires caused by Russian shelling and air strikes, according to DSNS.
