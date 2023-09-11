Ukraine and Germany to jointly build wind farm in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, German international NOTUS ENERGY company, Ukrainian National Energy Ukrenergo Company, and the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management signed a memorandum of cooperation on the project to build a wind farm in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Reportedly, the wind farm will be able to provide electricity to almost a thousand households.

It will also increase electricity production in an energy-deficient region, make optimal use of abandoned land, and restore the grid infrastructure.

“Even before the full-scale invasion, we had strategic plans to transform the Chornobyl zone into a recovery zone. The war hasn’t changed them, but temporarily suspended. The partnership with NOTUS energy is a positive example for international investors that the Exclusion Zone is an attractive and promising area for developing renewable energy and other environmentally friendly technical solutions,” Deputy Ecology Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said.

At the end of 2022, Germany made the largest contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine – EUR 130 million.

Read also: