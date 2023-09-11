Rheinmetall to supply additional 40 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine

Germany’s Rheinmetall arms group plans to deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, according to an order placed by the German government in August 2023.

This increases the overall count of Marder vehicles that Rheinmetall is providing to Ukraine under Germany’s request to 80. The initial shipment of 20 took place in March, and an additional 20 were ordered in June, currently undergoing refurbishment and subsequent delivery.

“Rheinmetall is pressing ahead with work to overhaul these older vehicles and ensure that the latest lot of Marder IFVs can be delivered as per contract starting in 2023,” the press release stated.

In August, Rheinmetall confirmed its plans to supply Ukraine with a next-generation LUNA-NG air-supported short-range reconnaissance system.

On 5 September, the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including over 10,000 shells for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and other ammunition.

