Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UN official: Russian aggression in Ukraine “synonymous with torture”

According to the United Nations official tasked with investigating torture, Russia’s armed aggression is “is becoming synonymous with torture and other inhuman cruelty.”
byYuri Zoria
11/09/2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

At the end of her visit to Kyiv on 10 September, UN Special Rapporteur Alice Jill Edwards said the Russian aggression is synonymous with torture, CNN reports.

“The volume of credible allegations of torture and other inhumane acts that are being perpetrated against civilians and prisoners of war by Russian authorities appears to be unabating,” she said.

According to Edwards, these “grievous acts appear neither random nor incidental, but rather orchestrated as part of a state policy to intimidate, instill fear, punish, or extract information and confessions.”

The UN official says she has gathered “harrowing testimonies involving electric charges being applied to ears and genitals, beatings of all kinds, mock executions at gunpoint, simulated drowning, being required to hold stress positions, threats of rape or death, and various ceremonies of ridicule and humiliation.”

“Returned Ukrainian civilians and soldiers recounted being crowded in basements and cells, in congested conditions, and being poorly fed. Several lost dangerous levels of weight,” says UN Special Rapporteur.

However, Edwards cautioned that significant hurdles stand in the way of holding the purported perpetrators accountable. The inaccessibility of currently occupied regions, the loss of vital evidence over time, and the need to adapt the criminal justice system to handle and prosecute international atrocity crimes will all present formidable challenges for Ukrainian prosecutors.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts