Russia inflicted nearly $55 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine – Ecology Ministry

Russian aggression has inflicted nearly $55 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine
Ukraine’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources has developed a new methodology for recording and calculating environmental damage. The damage caused by Russia is estimated at ₴2 trillion (nearly $55 billion). Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets made the announcement during a speech at the international conference “United for Justice” in Lviv, as reported by Ukrinform.
“We’ve have already calculated two trillion hryvnias worth of damage using seven different types of methodologies and a newly developed method developed in conjunction with our environmental inspection. This includes pollution of the land, air, and water, deforestation, and the destruction of natural resources. Our primary objective is to publicize these figures so that they can be viewed throughout Europe and the world. In order for everyone to understand the cost of this environmental damage and how to restore Ukraine’s ecosystem,” stated Strilets.
According to the minister, Ukraine’s forests are suffering the most. Almost 3 million hectares of forest have been destroyed by Russian aggression. It represents nearly a third of Ukraine’s forested area. Currently, nearly 500,000 hectares are under temporary Russian occupation or in a war zone.
The minister also mentioned that ten national parks, eight nature reserves, and two biosphere reserves are presently under Russian occupation. According to him, 600 species of animals and 750 species of plants are on the verge of extinction.
During the 11 months of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Russian aggression has inflicted more than ₴1 trillion 743 billion in environmental damage to Ukraine.
