Ramstein-11 outcomes: Russia approaching Nuremberg II – Defense Minister Reznikov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram, @RBC_ua_news 

The 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held on 21 April at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, brought Russia closer to a Nuremberg-type tribunal, as stated by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Twitter about the meeting outcomes.

According to Reznikov, the outcomes of the Ramstein-11 indicate that Russia is approaching a Nuremberg-type tribunal. Reznikov also emphasized that each meeting of this format brings more useful “gifts” for the Ukrainian army. It also aims to hold criminals accountable.

It is important to note that on Friday, 21 April, the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at the US Air Force Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Prior to the meeting, Reznikov stated that this meeting was intended to discuss not only Ukraine’s immediate needs but also its strategy for the entire year of 2023.

