Ukrainian Defense Minister visited Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Romania ahead of the next Ramstein meeting 

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov met with his counterparts in Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Romania ahead of the next “milestone” Ramstein meeting planned for 21 April 2023. This will be almost a year since the first Ramstein meeting was conducted on 26 April 2022.

“The goal remains the same – weapons and other forms of support that strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine. During the visits, we met with leaders of representative authorities, manufacturers, and the media. To have as wide support as possible. Our priorities are known – protecting the sky, creating an “armored fist,” and providing ammunition,” Reznikov commented on four meetings he conducted in the last ten days.

