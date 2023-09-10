Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Shahed Drones in Romania: Bucharest Summons Russian Diplomat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned Elena Kopnina, the chargé d’affaires of the Russian embassy in Bucharest. The MFA also protested the fall of Shahed’s debris on Romanian territory. The incident occurred on 4 September. Initially, Romania denied everything but eventually acknowledged it. Now Bucharest is considering the evacuation of the endangered villages.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
10/09/2023
Alleged crash and explosion of the Russian Shahed drone on Romanian territory. Photo Oleh Nikolenko
Alleged crash and explosion of the Russian Shahed drone on Romanian territory. Photo Oleh Nikolenko
Alleged crash and explosion of the Russian Shahed drone on Romanian territory. Photo Oleh Nikolenko
Alleged crash and explosion of the Russian Shahed drone on Romanian territory. Photo Oleh Nikolenko

State Secretary of Romania Julian Fota passed an official protest note to the Russian embassy, Digi24 reports. Bucharest condemned Russia’s “systematic, unjustified, and barbaric attacks” against Ukraine. Furthermore, Romania demanded to stop these attacks, including those that threaten the safety of its citizens.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two drones had crashed in Romania, a NATO country, during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni by Shahed drones. Those ports sit on the bank of the Danube River, which Ukraine shares with Romania. 

At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident. However, Bucharest eventually reported finding debris from two drones that resembled Russian unmanned aircrafts.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that this violated Romanian airspace and informed NATO. Member states expressed “strong solidarity” with Bucharest. However, according to the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, no information indicates this was a deliberate Russian attack.

Meanwhile, Romanians are stepping up security measures along the border with Ukraine. They will send out danger notifications, conduct safety training, and build shelters in endangered villages. In addition, the possibility of evacuating the population is being discussed.

