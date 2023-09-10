General Staff: Ukrainian Army keeps pushing forward near Robotyne

Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of their positions near Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 10 September 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 25 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched five missile strikes and 81 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 27 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported.

Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Over 100 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged by Russian air strikes and artillery shelling.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Kurdiumivka, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Khromove and New York in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 25 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Kurdiumivka.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Army repelled 11 Russian attacks in the area of Mariyinka. More than 15 towns, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Illinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, and Yelizavetivka suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Synkivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian army used artillery to shell the Synkivka, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Keramik and Avdiyivka. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Karlivka, Nevelske, and Avdiyivka.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than 20 settlements, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Staromaiorsk in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery shelled over ten towns, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Novomaiorsk, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near recently liberated Robotyne. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 30 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Kostiantynivka in the Sumy Oblast and Vesele and Ohirtseve in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhino, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy Oblast; and Karayichne, Zemlianky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Burhunky, Pervomaiskyy island, and Zmiyinyy (Snake) island. In the Kherson Oblast, Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske, Tomaryne, and Beryslav suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.